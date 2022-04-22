Diptyque’s Limited-Edition City Candles Are Here Just in Time for Mother’s Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you ever traveled to Hong Kong? How about Berlin? Now you can visit some of the world’s most majestic cities — at least olfactory speaking. And after spending years at home, traveling anywhere, even if it’s just through the world of scent, sounds invigorating and desperately alluring. Lucky for us, Diptyque is relaunching its popular collection of city candles for one week only — and just in time for a gift to give mom for Mother’s Day.

While all candles from the ever-popular luxury Parisian brand are highly coveted as some of the best luxury candles this Earth has to offer, it’s their exclusive and extra fancy collection drops that we want the most. Our favorite part of this collection? Each candle is a total sensory homage to their dedicated city — the vessels are decked out in patterns or symbols that evoke the city’s history, like Berlin’s Bauhaus motif or Pekin’s illustrated golden dragon, while the fragrance notes are common, locally-found ingredients.

Historically, the City Candles were only available in those exact cities, meaning you’d have to jet-set to Miami to scoop up the emerald green votive emblazoned with a palm leaf cutout pattern, but with this revival, you can shop all of the City Candles online. And since the collection’s availability is limited, one of these chic numbers would make one of the best candle gifts you could give, unless you plan on hopping on a plane to each of the cities sometime soon.

The City Candle collection is composed of 10 vessels that are inspired by their namesake locations around the world — New York, Paris, London, Miami, Beverly Hills, Tokyo, Berlin, Shanghai and Hong Kong — along with the newly launched Pekin, featuring notes of China’s imperial temples, including magnolia flowers, green tea, sandalwood and cypress.

Snatch up the entire range of City Candles fast because they’re only available until April 27 — and trust us, this collection is going to sell out in a New York minute.

