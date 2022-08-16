×
You Can Now Shop Dries Van Noten Beauty Products At Saks

Dries lead
Courtesy of Saks

Today, Dries Van Noten Beauty has announced Saks Fifth Avenue as their exclusive retail partner for their brilliantly designed and curated beauty collection. The brand’s gorgeous, unique fragrances and lipsticks saturated with rich colors can be purchased in-stores as well as online.

Belgian designer Dries Van Noten is known for his use of prints, colors, original fabrics and layering in his ready-to-wear collections, and his beauty line follows a similar path of colorful contrasts and striking visuals in the form of sustainable packaging. 

Currently, the line includes fragrance and lipsticks — but in packaging we have never seen before. Each fragrance bottle is a playful work of art and a thing of beauty that will add a striking statement to any vanity, due to the juxtaposed materials, patterns and textures, while still paying homage to traditional perfumery with inspiration from apothecary vials. The fragrance collection includes classic eau de colognes, soap bars and scented creams in a variety of unexpected ingredients and notes. 

By debuting a collection of only ten eau de parfums, including Jardin de L’Orangerie, Neon Garden, Rosa Carnivora, Raving Rose, Cannabis Patchouli, Santal Greenery, Voodoo Chile, Rock the Myrrh, Fleur Du Mal, and Soie Malaquais, you can be sure that every detail of craftsmanship was considered. Each perfume was designed by the world’s most innovative perfumers using only the highest-quality ingredients for a finish that feels luxurious. 

The lipsticks come in three textures — satin, matte and sheer — and what is unique about this line is that you’re able to completely customize your packaging. First you’ll select the texture and shade, then you’ll choose one of the four brilliantly bright and patterned cases and finally, you’ll assemble your lipstick into its reusable case, so once your lipstick hits bottom, you’ll still have the beautiful case to refill. 

Additionally, ethical sustainability is at the core of Van Noten’s beauty line, that the brand says “prioritizes respect and integrity for the planet and its people,” from recycling to upcycling, responsible sourcing and animal-friendly formulas. For example, the fragrance bottles and lipstick cases are all refillable and collectable, while the fragrances feature 85% natural original ingredients and the lipsticks are enhanced with hydrating rosehip oil.

Ahead, some of our favorite standouts from his exceptional beauty collection.

Dries Van Noten Santal Greenery Eau de Parfum

This gorgeous scent housed in a delicate opaque refillable glass bottle is decorated with a lush vegetation print, inspired by the lively, green leaves of fig, which is the star note of the parfum. Bergamot, grapefruit, violet leaves and sandalwood round out this surprising, yet delightful, fragrance cocktail.

Dries perfume 1

Dries Van Noten Santal Greenery Eau de Parfum $280 Buy Now

Dries Van Noten Satin Lipstick Refill in Ruby Jimmy in Coral Ceramic Case

A ruby red satin smooth lipstick is encased within a reusable vessel featuring jaspered coral contrasted with a blue-on-white ceramic pattern — the clashing top and bottom patterns are a nod to Van Noten’s fabrics and fashion collections.

Dries Lipstick

Dries Van Noten Satin Lipstick Refill in Neon Pink in Coral Ceramic Case $40 Buy Now

Dries Van Noten Neon Garden Eau de Parfum

“I wanted to express unconventional classicism through using orris, from iris root, which is so elegant and haute couture. But I wanted to shake it, heckle it, with the energy of mint,” says the legendary perfumer, Fanny Bal of her parfum. The result is a mix of spearmint, peppermint, iris accord and musk for a true contemporary twist on an herbaceous classic.

Dries perfume

Dries Van Noten Neon Garden Eau de Parfum $280 Buy Now

Dries Van Noten Fleur Du Mal Eau de Parfum

A strong, juicy peach top note gives way to exotic jasmine and osmanthus (a fruity number with hints of apricot) heart notes and finishing with a deeply sensual base of suede and amber. The brand considers this scent to be “unexpected” and “rule-breaking” for its initially delicate wafts before turning into darker layers.

Dries perfume

Dries Van Noten Fleur Du Mal Eau de Parfum $280 Buy Now

