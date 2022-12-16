Drunk Elephant’s A Night To Remember Night Kit Is the Step-By-Step Skin Care Edit That Everyone Deserves This Holiday Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s safe to say that for many, like myself, finding a streamlined and effective nighttime skincare routine can be a struggle. For one, you want to ensure that your adequate routine doesn’t require an overwhelming amount of products but also that the price points fit your budget and the formulations work to restore and hydrate rather than protect — your barrier has different needs at different times of the day. That’s why when I heard about Drunk Elephant’s Drunk Break: A Night to Remember Night Kit, it seemed tailor-made for me. This step-by-step nighttime skincare edit makes taking care of your skin straightforward, plus it has an aesthetically pleasing appeal with giant colorful bottles and clean ingredients that are safe for all skin types. Additionally, it promises to make the most of your time asleep by encouraging healthier and happier skin come the morning.

Thus, I was on a mission to test out the kit and see if it could help my skin hit the reset button and give me some added TLC. Additionally, with the holiday season in full swing, I knew there was no better time than now to see if it’s worth purchasing for beauty lovers or any women on my gifting list and if any of the products could stand alone as a great stocking stuffer.

WWD Shop editors testing the Drunk Elephant Drunk Break: A Night to Remember Kit

Drunk Elephant Drunk Break A Night to Remember Night Kit $98 Buy Now at sephora

Drunk Elephant Drunk Break A Night to Remember Night Kit $98 Buy Now at amazon

Product Tested : Drunk Elephant Drunk Break A Night to Remember Night Kit

: Drunk Elephant Drunk Break A Night to Remember Night Kit Key Ingredients: F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial: ceramides, niacinamide, fatty acids linoleic and linolenic acid, ferulic acid, squalane, cholesterol, electrolytes, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and plant oils Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer: African-Oil Blend, Ceramides AP, EOP, NP, and Phytosphingosine T.L.C Framboos Glycolic Resurfacing Night Serum: Salicylic Acid (BHA) and Raspberry Fruit Extract Beste No.9 Jelly Cleanser: Mild Surfactant Blend, Glycerin, and Cantaloupe Fruit Extract

Period of Testing : One month

: One month Price of Product : $98

: $98 Pros: Good for most skin types Clean formulas Valued at $150, it’s a good deal for $98 Travel-friendly products Delivers a dewy finish No added fragrances

Cons : Doesn’t treat most skin conditions Not dermatologist tested Waterfacial is not pregnancy-safe If you are acne-prone, it may cause breakouts

: Testing Verdict: If you’re looking to nourish your skin’s barrier or are looking for an introduction to skincare without spending hundreds of dollars on pricey products, Drunk Elephant’s A Night To Remember Night Kit is an ideal choice. Not only is it easy to incorporate into your nighttime routine, but it also caters directly to your skin’s health.

About Drunk Elephant

Since 2013, Drunk Elephant has been one of the fastest-growing names in the beauty industry, with celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Khloe Kardashian, and Vanessa Hudgens singing in its praises. It’s known for its fun neon packaging, pop-up applicators, and witty product names. Not only that, but its commitment to creating effective and cruelty-free products has propelled it to become the recognized brand it is today. While it started as a skin care line, it has since branched out with an ever-evolving line that now consists of makeup and hair care, too.

Most importantly, while the brand uses natural and synthetic ingredients, every product remains free of essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, artificial fragrances and dyes, and SLS (sodium lauryl sulfates).

What is the Drunk Elephant’s A Night to Remember Night Kit?

Drunk Elephant’s A Night To Remember Night Kit includes everything needed for an evening skincare routine, helping to leave skin looking younger and healthier. The kit includes four products — F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial, Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer, T.L.C Framboos Glycolic Resurfacing Night Serum, and Beste No.9 Jelly Cleanser — that consist of serums, cleansers, and moisturizers with superfood-rich ingredients that work to diminish the appearance of fine lines, improve skin texture, and minimize pores.

The Beste No.9 Jelly Cleanser cleanses the face well without stripping it. It has a unique blend of mild surfactants and makeup-dissolving emollients and is formulated at an ideal, non-stripping pH level of 5.5. As its name entails, it has a jelly-like formula but lathers up nicely to melt off makeup, sunscreen, dirt, and grime without much friction.

Drunk Elephant’s T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum was designed to target fine lines but also pores, dullness, and oil. It features Raspberry extract and a 12% AHA blend. It has a clear formulation with a thin consistency that easily spreads and sinks into your skin. Upon first application, users may notice a stinging sensation, but the feeling will diminish after regular usage and following it up with a facial oil.

The F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial promises to hydrate, soften, and smooth, dry skin — acting like a tall glass of water on a hot summer day. Other than electrolytes, it contains fatty acids that keep the skin soft and supple, ceramides to lock in moisture and keep the skin hydrated and protected, niacinamide to calm acne and rosacea, and squalane to reduce inflammation, hydrates and soothes while preventing skin damage and premature aging. The product has a thick texture that is ideal for the cold months and can be paired with your other nighttime skincare steps.

Lastly, the Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer is a no-nonsense face cream that keeps skin supple. It has a rich yet lightweight consistency and quality ingredients such as African Oil, ceramides, and Phytosphingosine to strengthen the barrier and impart the skin with a noticeable glow.

While these products can be paired with other face serums, moisturizers, retinols, and sunscreens, they are designed to work together. After washing off makeup, pollution, and grime with Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser, mix a smoothie of T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum + Lala Retro Whipped Cream + F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial to resurface, visibly plump, and hydrate the skin while delivering intense moisture.

How to Use Drunk Elephant’s A Night to Remember Night Kit?

It’s really quite simple. At nighttime, start with the Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser. Squeeze a quarter size amount into your palm and gently massage over clean skin. Then, add water to lather, rinse well, and pat dry. Next, every other night, mix one pump of T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum and one pump of Lala Retro Whipped Cream in the palm of your hands and apply all at once. You might feel a slight tingle sensation for the first few applications, but this typically dissipates as your skin adjusts. Lastly, for gentle, chemical exfoliation while you sleep, top it off with four to five pumps of the F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial.

The Verdict

Drunk Elephant’s Drunk Break A Night to Remember Night Kit is perfect for those looking for an introduction to skin care, those wanting to try Drunk Elephant products, and those wishing to get their skin barrier back on track.

This kit keeps it simple and makes it easy for users to nail their nighttime routine in four seamless steps. The best part? The evening practice Drunk Elephant has put together can be modified — adding or taking away products — depending on your skincare needs while still experiencing similar benefits and results. While it’s hard to tell if the kit improved my complexion, I know it didn’t irritate my dry-combination skin — which is a win. If I were to pick one or two products from this kit to purchase the full sizes of, they would be the Babyfacial and Glycolic Night Serum. With the rest of the products, I can find equally good, if not better, products from other mid-ranged skin care brands.

Shop the Individual Drunk Elephant Products

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Resurfacing Night Serum

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Resurfacing Night Serum $90 Buy Now AT SEPHORA

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Resurfacing Night Serum $90 Buy Now AT ULTA

Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer with Ceramides

Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer with Ceramides $60 Buy Now AT SEPHORA

Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer with Ceramides $60 Buy Now AT ULTA

Drunk Elephant F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial Mask

Drunk Elephant F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial Mask $52 Buy Now AT SEPHORA

Drunk Elephant F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial Mask $52 Buy Now AT ULTA

Drunk Elephant Mini Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser

Drunk Elephant Mini Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser $16 Buy Now AT SEPHORA

Drunk Elephant Mini Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser $16 Buy Now AT ULTA