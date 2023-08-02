Drunk Elephant Just Launched B-Goldi Drops — Here’s Everything to Know About the Liquid Highlighter for Instant Glow

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

A brand new TikTok beauty product is about to be all over your For You page. Drunk Elephant just expanded their popular collection of complexion drops with the addition of B-Goldi Bright Drops, a multitasking liquid highlighter with skin care benefits.

The B-Goldi Drops come on the heels of the viral Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Bronzing Drops, which debuted in 2018 and consistently sell out today, in part because they make regular cameos in Alix Earle’s GRWM videos. The success of the bronzing drops has launched dozens of spin offs — searches for “bronzing drops” have over 281 million views on TikTok, with shoppers comparing Drunk Elephant’s gold-standard drops to its dupes. Drunk Elephant’s line of complexion drops also includes O-Bloos Rosi Drops, a 2021 launch that’s newly become a TikTok favorite (the liquid blush has over 200 million views on TikTok, and is currently sold out).

With the addition of the B-Goldi highlighter drops, Drunk Elephant has rounded out its complexion drop category, giving you options to impart warmth, a rosy flush, and now, radiance to your skin. The gold-toned liquid was carefully formulated to add luminosity without chunky flecks of glitter. And the liquid’s golden hue has neutral undertones — neither warm nor cool — so it blends seamlessly on fair to deep skin tones. To use the drops, simply swirl them into your favorite facial moisturizer, face serum, or foundation before smoothing onto your skin. For less all-over glow and more targeted radiance, apply a few drops to the back of your hand, then tap the formula onto the high planes of your cheeks or the bridge of your nose. Either way, you’ll get a glow that looks like golden hour lighting.

Like all Drunk Elephant products, the new highlighter drops are formulated for immediate and long-term benefits. Where the D-Bronzi drops are designed to pack antioxidant-foraging ingredients into a top bronzer, the B-Goldi drops contain ingredients you’d find in brightening serums, as the formula is aimed at fading hyperpigmentation and soothing irritation. The drops contain niacinamide to brighten and hydrate skin, mulberry leaf extracts to help soothe skin and manage discoloration, and omega-rich oils to soften and moisturize your skin.

These drops are poised to sell out as quickly as its Drunk Elephant drop siblings, so don’t hesitate to shop them while you can.

Sign up for WWD Shop’s newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Related:

Drunk Elephant’s Bronzing Drops Are a TikTok Sensation — Here’s Our Honest Testing Review.

The Best Cream Blushes

The Best Moisturizers for Oily Skin

The Best Moisturizers for Dry Skin

The Best Moisturizers for Acne-Prone Skin

Meet the Author

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for Footwear News and WWD, where she writes and edits beauty, fashion and lifestyle stories. She has over six years of experience as a writer and editor for national media outlets including Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She’s tested hundreds of products during her time as an editor, so she’s well-versed in selecting the products that make a meaningful difference in your skin and hair. Learn more about us here.