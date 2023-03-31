The Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops Are Finally Back in Stock — Get Them While You Can.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If TikTok is your go-to source for beauty tricks and tips, you’ve probably seen Drunk Elephant’s D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Bronzing Drops on the fingertips of the app’s most popular GRWM girls. The product is a TikTok celebrity in and of itself, and after selling out multiple times, Drunk Elephant’s bronzing drops are back in stock at Sephora and Ulta — for now.

These bronzing drops are all the rage right now, but they’re not exactly new; Drunk Elephant released the product back in 2018. Unlike traditional powder bronzers for different skin tones, these drops are a liquid formula and available in one universally flattering color. Rather than applying them with your best makeup brush, they’re designed to be mixed into skin care products to warm up your complexion. Add a drop to your favorite face serum or moisturizer before smoothing it onto your complexion, and you’ll get post-vacation radiance. The liquid texture plays well with all skin care products so you don’t have to worry about the product looking splotchy or pilling.

The drops have a rich, neutral bronze color to them that works across different skin tones: On fair skin, you’ll see an effect similar to what you get from applying face self-tanner. On deep skin tones, you’ll get a luminous, light reflective radiance. It’s a great base product to apply before you dab on your best foundation or concealer; the subtle shimmer and warmth makes you look fresh off a tropical getaway (but without the sun damage).

Drunk Elephant’s bronzing drops give you an immediate glow, but you’ll also get long-term benefits. The formula contains free radical-foraging antioxidants from cocoa and white tea extract and skin-smoothing peptides. Drunk Elephant’s signature ingredient, virgin marula oil, which is rich in skin-loving omega 6 and 9.

With over 88 million views on TikTok, this product is a true sensation. We don’t expect it to stay in stock for long, so get shopping now.

Meet the Author

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News. She’s spent over five years researching, reporting on, and writing about the beauty industry for publications like Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She’s tested hundreds of products during her time as a beauty editor, so she’s well-versed in selecting the products that make a meaningful difference in your skin and hair. She’s loved the Drunk Elephant bronzing drops since they debuted in 2018.