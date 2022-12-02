×
Friday's Digital Daily: December 2, 2022

Balenciaga CEO, Demna Apologize for ‘Disturbing’ Ads 

Farfetch Outlook Sends Stock Down 34.9%

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Picks Date for 2024 Cruise Show

Sephora’s Beauty Insider Sale Can Save You $90 on Drunk Elephant’s Trunk 6.0

The limited-edition value set is on everyone's wish list this year.

Drunk Elephant’s Trunk 6.0 is officially live, and thanks to a surprise Sephora sale that kicked off today, Beauty Insiders can get 20% off the trunk (just use the code GETGIFTING at checkout). If you’re not a Sephora Beauty Insider, you can sign up anytime for no cost to get perks like free shipping on any order.

Drunk Elephant Trunks are the stuff of holiday gifting dreams. Every year, the ingredient-forward skin care brand launches a special deal on their bestselling products, all packaged in limited-edition mini skin care fridges, suitcases, and more. This year, the Drunk Elephant Trunk is housed in a vibrant 10-quart insulated cooler you can use at the park, in your backyard, and beyond. But let’s be real, it’s what’s inside that we’re really excited about. You’ll get 17 (!) of the brand’s bestsellers — and 10 of those are full sized.

Beauty items make amazing, useful gifts for all the women in your life, whether it’s your mom or your girlfriend. You can shop makeup, skin care, and hair care gift specials in a range of sizes and price points, but you’ll generally get the most savings on splurge items like hair straighteners and fragrance gift sets. The Drunk Elephant Trunk 6.0 is a prime example: You’ll get $90 off full price when you shop it at Sephora now.

Drunk Elephant Trunk 6.0

Drunk Elephant Trunk 6.0 $450  $360 Buy Now AT SEPHORA

What You’ll Get In Drunk Elephant’s Trunk 6.0

The Drunk Elephant Trunk 6.0 contains $622 worth of full-sized and travel-friendly products, so you’ll have a robust skin care routine at your fingertips when you’re at home and when you’re traveling. From a hydrating serum to a skin-renewing face oil, you can treat your skin like royalty. Here’s what’s inside:

  • Protini Polypeptide Cream: A collagen-boosting firming face cream to use morning and night.
  • C-Firma Fresh Day Serum: This water-activated vitamin C powder delivers a potent dose of the brightening skin care ingredient.
  • T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum: With alpha and beta hydroxy acids, this serum deletes dead cells for smoother, more radiant skin overnight.
  • B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum: Quench dry skin with pro-vitamin B5 and sodium hyaluronate.
  • A-Gloei Maretinol Oil: Get retinol’s line-smoothing benefits without irritation, courtesy of the formula’s ceramides and marula oil.
  • C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream: Tired eyes don’t stand a chance against this brightening eye cream, which contains five forms of vitamin C, plus peptides.
  • Wonderwild Miracle Butter: With marula butter, shea butter, and green tea seed oil, this emollient balm will be your secret weapon during dry skin season.
  • Beste No.9 Jelly Cleanser: Give your skin a clean sweep with this non-stripping face wash, which removes grime and makeup without leaving a filmy residue on your skin.
  • F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial: Face masks you can sleep in are a breeze to incorporate into your routine; this one plumps skin with hydrating ingredients like squalane.
  • T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial: It’s a powerful chemical exfoliating treatment that sloughs away dead skin cells and helps zap breakouts.
  • Samples of Virgin Marula Luxury Face Oil, Lala Retro Whipped Cream, D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops, Milki Micellar Water, A-Passioni, Protini Powerpeptide Resurfacing Serum, and Slaai Makeup-Melting Butter Cleanser with Bamboo Booster.
