Drybar Just Released Its New Straight Shot Blow-Drying Flat Iron

Your ticket to root-to-end smoothness.

Drybar lead art
Courtesy of Drybar

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Sleek, sultry, straight hair can make a significant impact. It’s the style that’s always on-trend, looks chic with everything from a flowy dress to joggers and a hoodie, and works on every hair type. But, while you can go to the salon to achieve the look, there’s nothing like accomplishing it at home. Luckily, today, Drybar is launching its brand-new Straight Shot Blow-Drying Flat Iron that combines two staple blowout tools: the structure of a flat iron with the airflow of a blow-dryer. The result? Salon-worthy straight hair with natural body and less frizz. 

Drybar’s Straight Shot tool sends all hair strugglers packing — and at $179, it costs less than the Buttercup Blow-Dryer and Reserve Vibrating Flat Iron. The new tool uses the same hair-drying, frizz-reducing ionic technology and nylon tufted bristles. Still, it’s packaged in a slim, ergonomic, lightweight design that’s perfectly sized for travel and makes a great gift idea for women on your holiday shopping list.

However, the wet-to-style tool’s small size doesn’t make it any less efficient. It packs in a gentle heat of up to 250 degrees Fahrenheit to minimize damage and seamlessly take the hair from damp to dry in one step.

After shampooing, towel dry your hair to remove excess water, brush it with a detangling hair brush or comb, and separate it into manageable sections. Next, hold the iron horizontally and clamp the hair at the root. Lastly, slowly pull it through to the ends until the area is smooth and dry. Repeat until the desired style is achieved. 

Take it from us: You don’t have to be a skilled hair stylist to get amazing results with this hair styling tool. So, grab your Straight Shot Blow-Drying Flat Iron on Drybar’s or Sephora’s website today for yourself or any beauty lover

Drybar Straight Shot Blow Drying Flat Iron

$179 Buy Now

Drybar's New Straight Shot Blow-Drying Flat

