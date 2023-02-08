×
The Secret to Dua Lipa’s Lifted, Glowing Skin? LED Light Therapy.

The singer snapped a selfie enjoying a tech-forward facial treatment in Italy.

Dua Lipa LED Light Therapy Facial Treatment
Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Facial treatments are getting more high-tech by the minute — if you need proof, tap through Dua Lipa’s most February 5th photo dump on Instagram. In the post, Lipa shared a selfie enjoying a lifting face treatment in the wired-up, gloved hands of Milan-based facialist Alessandra Ricchizzi.

Although Lipa didn’t elaborate on what exactly is happening in the image, one thing’s for certain: The treatment involves multiple types of LED light therapy along with face massage. According to Ricchizzi’s website, her signature manual lifting facial includes infrared light therapy and blue light therapy, followed up by red light therapy delivered via the metallic thimbles you see below. And Lipa isn’t the first celebrity to enjoy Ricchizzi’s treatment: Jennifer Aniston also stopped in for her signature facial when the actress was in Italy to film the 2019 movie, “Murder Mystery.”

Original image courtesy of Dua Lipa.

Sign up for WWD'S Shop newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer's guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Lipa is no stranger to LED light therapy. In a February 2022 interview with Financial Times, the singer explained that she loves to lay under a LED light therapy mask before bed; she credits the tool for decreasing the frequency of her breakouts. (Science is on her side: A 2021 review published in IEEE Sensors Journal supports the notion that blue light therapy can help manage acne.)

Light therapy devices are popular at-home facial tools, and they function as more than acne spot treatments. Red light therapy can help increase your skin’s collagen production to smooth fine lines and increase your skin’s elasticity. Green light and yellow light therapy may help even out your skin tone and prevent hyperpigmentation from surfacing. Although you’ll get the strongest benefits with professional devices, at-home LED light therapy treatments are excellent for boosting the results of your best face serums, firming face creams, and eye creams. If you can’t make the trip to Milan, try one of these LED light therapy face masks to revive your skin at home.

Therabody Theraface Pro

Therabody Theraface Pro

Therabody Theraface Pro $399  $349 Buy Now AT THERABODY

Therabody Theraface Pro $399  $349 Buy Now AT NORDSTROM

HigherDose Red Light Face Mask

HigherDose Red Light Face Mask
Courtesy of HigherDose

HigherDose Red Light Face Mask $299 Buy Now AT HIGHERDOSE

HigherDose Red Light Face Mask $299 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare SpectraLite FaceWare Pro

Dr Dennis Gross LED Light Therapy Mask
Courtesy of Sephora

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare SpectraLite FaceWare Pro $455 Buy Now AT SEPHORA

LightStim for Acne LED Light Therapy Device

LightStim for Acne Device
Courtesy of Nordstrom

LightStim for Acne LED Light Therapy Device $169 Buy Now at nordstrom

Revive Light Therapy dpl II-Professional Anti-Aging Panel

Revive Light Therapy Panels

Revive Light Therapy dpl II-Professional Anti-Aging Panel $399 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Meet the Author

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News. She’s spent over five years researching, reporting on, and writing about the beauty industry for publications like Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She’s tested hundreds of products during her time as a beauty editor, so she’s well-versed in selecting the products, like LED light therapy masks, that make a meaningful difference in your skin.

