The Secret to Dua Lipa’s Lifted, Glowing Skin? LED Light Therapy.

Facial treatments are getting more high-tech by the minute — if you need proof, tap through Dua Lipa’s most February 5th photo dump on Instagram. In the post, Lipa shared a selfie enjoying a lifting face treatment in the wired-up, gloved hands of Milan-based facialist Alessandra Ricchizzi.

Although Lipa didn’t elaborate on what exactly is happening in the image, one thing’s for certain: The treatment involves multiple types of LED light therapy along with face massage. According to Ricchizzi’s website, her signature manual lifting facial includes infrared light therapy and blue light therapy, followed up by red light therapy delivered via the metallic thimbles you see below. And Lipa isn’t the first celebrity to enjoy Ricchizzi’s treatment: Jennifer Aniston also stopped in for her signature facial when the actress was in Italy to film the 2019 movie, “Murder Mystery.”

Lipa is no stranger to LED light therapy. In a February 2022 interview with Financial Times, the singer explained that she loves to lay under a LED light therapy mask before bed; she credits the tool for decreasing the frequency of her breakouts. (Science is on her side: A 2021 review published in IEEE Sensors Journal supports the notion that blue light therapy can help manage acne.)

Light therapy devices are popular at-home facial tools, and they function as more than acne spot treatments. Red light therapy can help increase your skin’s collagen production to smooth fine lines and increase your skin’s elasticity. Green light and yellow light therapy may help even out your skin tone and prevent hyperpigmentation from surfacing. Although you’ll get the strongest benefits with professional devices, at-home LED light therapy treatments are excellent for boosting the results of your best face serums, firming face creams, and eye creams. If you can’t make the trip to Milan, try one of these LED light therapy face masks to revive your skin at home.

