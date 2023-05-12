The Dyson Airstrait Straightening Hair Dryer Is Out Now — Here’s Everything You Need to Know.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Dyson just expanded its collection of breakthrough hair styling tools. The Dyson Airstrait, which launched on May 11, is a brilliantly designed straightening hair dryer that’s about to be all over your ‘For You Page.’

The Dyson Airstrait is establishing a new category of hair tools: The Airstrait is a flat iron that straightens your hair without any hot plates. Similar wet-to-dry straighteners may call to mind sizzling strands with a cloud of steam, but that’s not the case with the Airstrait. Rather than using extreme heat, the Dyson Airstrait employs targeted airflow to stretch curls or smooth out unwanted texture. In place of hot plates, the tool’s arms have slots that distribute air at a 45 degree angle; sandwich your hair inside, and that airflow pushes moisture out of your hair to leave your strands dry and sleek.

Courtesy of Dyson

Although the Airstrait’s most impressive feat is its ability to straighten and dry your hair at once, the hair styling tool can also be used on dry hair for a touch up or to smooth out frizz. The Airstrait comes equipped with various heat settings, ranging from 175° to 285°, that allow customized styling on wet or dry hair. Simply power on the device, toggle between wet and dry modes (the LCD screen makes it clear which setting you’re on), and calibrate the tool’s heat and airflow settings to your hair type. Thin, fine hair types can stick with a low temperature, while curly or thicker hair types can use the max 285° heat for dry, styled hair without breakage. Three passes per section of hair is ideal for wet to dry; one pass is all you need for a quick touch up on dry hair. The Airstrait automatically powers off when you’re not using it, and intelligently shifts into a quiet, energy-saving mode when you set it down during styling.

If the Airstrait is anything like the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler, this tool is about to take off. In the five years since it launched, the Airwrap has earned over 5.4 billion views on TikTok and still sells out regularly. Beat the waitlist and buy the Airstrait below.

Sign up for WWD Shop’s newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Related:

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Review 2023: Two Beauty Editors Put the Hair Tool to the Test.

Dyson Supersonic Editor Testing Review

The Best Hair Dryer Brushes

The Best Curling Irons

Meet the Author

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News. She’s spent over five years researching, reporting on, and writing about the beauty industry for publications like Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She’s tested hundreds of products during her time as a beauty editor, so she’s well-versed in selecting the products, like Dyson’s hair tools, that make a meaningful difference in your look.