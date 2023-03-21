The Dyson Airwrap Is Officially Back in Stock in All Three Colorways

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Sound the alarms: The Dyson Airwrap is finally back in stock at Sephora, Ulta, and Nordstrom. The do-it-all tool’s enduring popularity has caused it to sell out for months at a time on a near seasonal basis — and this is Dyson’s first major restock of the tool this year.

The original Dyson Airwrap launched in 2018, reinventing the hair styling tool space by creating a device that uses airflow and controlled heat to dry, curl, smooth, and add texture to your hair without a pile of different hot tools. The curling barrels garnered the most attention — and continue to do so — as they create bouncy curls and sleek, soft waves without the usual handiwork that’s required to achieve a similar look with a curling iron. And best of all, the tool keeps the heat at a minimum to prevent damage. Shoppers have longed for the tool since it launched, with over 130,000 people joining a waitlist for the original device.

Last June, Dyson debuted an updated Airwrap (read our full review here) that builds off of the original model. The new version includes more attachments to customize your hair look; notably a smoothing Coanda attachment that tames flyaways and longer curl barrels to accommodate lengthy hair. Like the original, the tool also comes with round brush, firm brush, and soft brush attachments for a customized blowout with every use. The only downside to the tool is the cost — at $599, it’s definitely a splurge. (But allow us to justify the price for you: If your average blowout costs $75 with a tip, using the tool for an at-home blowout instead of heading to the salon just eight times will cover the cost.)

Today, you have the rare opportunity to shop the cult-favorite tool in three colorways: limited-edition Vinca Blue and Rosé, Nickel and Copper, and Prussian Blue and Rich Copper. Consider this your sign to treat yourself to the investment piece, or go in on a Mother’s Day gift that will have her floored.

