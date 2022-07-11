10 Dyson Airwrap Dupes to Grab This Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Since its launch in 2018, the Dyson Airwrap has radically changed how we style our hair. It has even encouraged ingenuity within the hair tool industry as a whole, pushing other brands and products to work more efficiently than ever before. The customizable, impressively fast, and hair-healthy Airwrap phenomenon is a game-changer — but the $599.99 price point is a hefty ask. If the popular, high-priced tool is too expensive for your budget, there are plenty of Dyson Airwrap dupes that will get the job done.

What is the Dyson Airwrap?

At the heart of the Dyson Airwrap is a fast, high-pressured motor, which curls, waves, smooths, and dries hair without the need for extreme heat. We’ll spare you the physics lesson, but the engineers at Dyson pioneered a way to utilize powerful and precise results without damaging hair. The hair styling tool sold out immediately at the time of its first launch in 2018, and at times has had a waitlist of over 100,000. And if you were seeking to purchase Dyson Airwrap this past Black Friday for yourself or to gift the women on your holiday shopping list, you know how impossible it was to snag one of these.

What to Look for in a Dyson Airwrap Alternative

The Dyson Airwrap is brilliant, but the price tag can break the bank. It makes fiscal sense to try and discover a Dyson Airwrap alternative that can mimic the impressive results you’ll achieve with popular tool. Below are a few key features to look for when considering a Dyson Airwrap dupe.

Multiple Heat Settings

An Airwrap and its many alternatives work wonders, but the extreme heat can also scald the hair fibers and scalp if it’s too hot. Multiple heat settings (some options below have as many as five) allow you to customize for your hair type and comfort so hair stays healthier.

Lightweight Feel

Maneuvering a heated tool around your head for 10+ minutes can feel like your own personal Barry’s Bootcamp in your bathroom. Instead, consider the weight of the hair dryer, hair dryer brush or curling iron before purchasing. Some affordable hair dryers below are even under a pound, making light work (literally) of great hair.

Before you pick up that tool, grab a heat protector. A heat protector protects strands from heat styling, which can damage hair by causing extreme dryness, color fading, and dull locks. A heat protect will shield hair from styling tools, but they often also assist with smoothing, hydrating, and even combating frizz.

And prior to utilizing an Airwrap or any Dyson Airwrap dupe, consider how wet your hair is. It’s best to use any type of hair drying brush with damp hair. Styling hair damp reduces interaction with extreme heat and saves hair from unnecessary damage. If you’d like to speed up the process to get to 80 percent dry quicker, use a blow dryer first.

If you’re searching for the perfect Dyson alternative tool to deliver shiny, frizz-free, and smooth locks, this Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to buy a Dyson Airwrap alternative for even less. Make sure to take advantage of the next-level Amazon Prime Day beauty deals this year to get the most bang for your buck.

Here are the 10 dupes to grab this July 12 and 13. Run, don’t walk.

Drybar Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush

Best Fine-Hair Dyson Airwrap Alternative

Weight: 2.6 Pounds

Attachments: Vented, ionic round brush

Special Features: 2.44-inch oval shape with gently curved edges provides tons of volume and a smooth finish.

The convenience of a hair dryer brush combines the hot air of a blow dryer with the smoothness and shine of a round hair brush in one simple step. Drybar’s somewhat pricey option has a lot of healthy hair benefits, including ionic tech, which helps to seal the cuticle for more shine and less frizz, and three customized heat settings. The medium and cool heat setting is especially great for those with fine hair, as noted by some reviewers who love using this dryer brush over other popular iterations because of the safer, less extreme heat temperatures. Plus, the nylon and tufted bristles are just easy and foolproof to use. “I feel like I can have a salon blowout at home and not spend all day in the bathroom,” noted one reviewer. “This took me 15-20 min to blow out my long, thick, hair with no other tools… I’ve owned several blow dry brushes in the last decade and was hesitant about this one due to price but let me tell you, it is worth it.”

Drybar Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush $155 Buy Now

T3 AireBrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush

Best Overall Dyson Airwrap Dupe

Weight: 1.46 Pounds

Attachments: Paddle brush and round brush

Special Features: Five heat and three speed settings, plus T3 IonFlow technology

The T3 AireBrush Duo features two interchangeable brushes and 15 heat and speed combinations for your customized and perfect blowout. The paddle attachment provides a sleek and smooth look, while the round brush gives major volume. Plus the hot air brush has a plethora of T3 tech: a powerful ion generator for less frizz and damage, as well as more shine; a ceramic surface for even more shine; and specialized bristles for effortless and controlled styling. Reviewers note the significant difference in quality, thanks to the high tech of the device. “The T3 is infinitely superior because it does the same job without frying my hair,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “My favorite and worth every dime.”

T3 AireBrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush $189 Buy Now

Revlon One-Step Volumizer

Best Reviewed Dyson Airwrap Dupe

Weight: 1.8 Pounds

Attachments: Vented, ionic round brush

Special Features: Three heat and speed settings and a cool option

Amazon reviewers have spoken: This Revlon option is the bestselling hair dryer brush on Amazon. Users love its impressively quick blowout speeds and ability to smooth all hair types. Plus, the under-$40 price tag is unbeatable (unless you’re the Revlon 1200W Perfect Style Hot Air Kit, which is nearly half the price). Revlon notes the One-Step brush includes nylon and tufted bristles for better tension on the hair (which means smoother, more sleek hair) and ionic tech for less damage. But some Amazon reviewers note the powerful tool can be too intense and hot for fine hair, so be cautious. All in all, the Amazon reviews are majority positive, like this user’s: “The silkier-than-silk style was accomplished by this miracle of a brush in 8 minutes (several more minutes were lost to running my hands through my hair and flicking it over my shoulder while smiling coquettishly in the mirror).”

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush $39.16 Buy Now

GHD Rise Volumizing Hot Brush

Best Volumizing Dyson Airwrap Alternative

Weight: 1.72 Pounds

Attachments: Compact, nylon bristle brush

Special Features: Designed to create up to two times more volume with long-lasting results

If volume is your main focus, try this GHD hot brush. The 0.5cm nylon bristles on the brush are specifically designed for maximum root lift, helping to create major va-va-voom. Plus, the brand features trademarked Ultra-Zone Technology, which monitors the heat 250 times a second to maintain the healthiest temperature to avoid extreme heat damage. While the price point is on the higher side, reviewers note it’s worth it. “​​The results are better than I expected,” said one Amazon reviewer. “There are less expensive brushes out there but I believe you get what you pay for. This is a very well-made product.”

Ghd Glide & Rise Hot Brushes $189 Buy Now

Shark HyperAir IQ Blow Dryer

Most Powerful Dyson Airwrap Alternative

Weight: 1.65 Pounds

Attachments: De-frizzing diffuser, brush attachment, and sleek concentrator

Special Features: High-velocity and ionized air for ultra-fast drying with minimal damage

If you’ve been eyeing the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, check out this dupe by Shark. It works as a blow dryer, but also has a styling brush attachment for a smoother and shiner finish. The iconized dryer is designed to work ultra-fast with minimal damage for healthier hair. The price point makes it the most expensive option on this list, but with multiple attachments, it’s also one of the most versatile Dyson Airwrap alternatives, working like a blow dryer, dryer brush, and hair diffuser. Plus, users note it has some of the most powerful air power of any dryer, even Dyson. “With this Shark, you get a crap ton of air power but it’s sort of more in a controlled way,” wrote one reviewer. “I can use one hair dryer for whatever style I want and still get my hair dried faster and with even less heat damage.”

Shark HD120BRN Blow Dryer HyperAIR Fast-Drying with IQ 2-in-1 Concentrator, $249.99 $215 Buy Now

Chi Spin N Curl

Best Dyson Airwrap Dupe for Curls

Weight: 1 Pound

Attachments: Ceramic rotating barrel

Special Features: The curl chamber draws in hair, where it’s heated and timed to create the perfect curl in mere seconds.

If you prefer curls and find curling irons ineffective or troublesome, try this Chi option, which takes out all the guesswork. This automated tool draws hair into the curl chamber, heats and times each section based on customizable presets, and then releases hair for effortless waves and curls. It takes every single action and question out of the curling process. And users love how easy and foolproof the tool is: “This curler gives me more curl [and] lasting body…and the curl lasts all day,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “Love it!!”

BUY NOW: $99.99 $82.53 Buy Now

BabylissPro Nano Titanium Hot Air Brush

Best Rotating Dyson Airwrap Alternative

Weight: 1 Pound

Attachments: Ionic, rotating round brush

Special Features: The rotating barrel is bi-directional, moving forward or backward

While these impressive dupes take so much of the guesswork out of blowouts, you still have to twist and spin it in intentional directions to get the desired results. But not with this self-rotating barrel from BabylissPro. The round dryer brush can bi-directionally move, allowing it to rotate whichever way you prefer. It’s so easy to use, one user summed it up perfectly: “This product is perfect for the untalented and uncoordinated.” That same user noted that the tool takes them about 25 minutes to perfect their long, thick, and medium wavy hair, leaving it shiny and professional-looking.

BabylissPro Nano Titanium Hot Air Brush $179 Buy Now

Revlon 1200W Perfect Style Hot Air Kit

Best Priced Alternative

Weight: 9.12 Ounces

Attachments: Ceramic-coated smoothing concentrator and 1-inch and 1 ½-inch barrel attachments

Special Features: Triple-ceramic coating and ionic technology to reduce frizz and add brilliant shine.

As the cheapest Dyson Airwrap alternative on this list, you can snag this ionic technology-driven Revlon kit with three attachments for less than $20. One attachment volumizes hair, while the other two (a 1-inch and 1 ½-inch barrel) create waves and curls. Some users note that the device can be quite clunky to switch the setting from hot to cool and it can become incredibly hot while using, so be cautious. “It sometimes takes me so long to get the button to slide to the cool setting that I come close to burning my scalp (yes, the brush does get that hot),” noted one user. Beyond the heat, most of the nearly 12,000 Amazon reviewers loved the product and especially the price point.

Revlon 1200W Perfect Style Hot Air Kit $19.54 Buy Now

Hot Tools 24K Gold One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

Best Shine-Enhancing Dyson Airwrap Alternative

Weight: 1.9 Pounds

Attachments: Boar-tech bristle on an oval round brush

Special Features: 24K Gold Technology delivers even heat distribution

Nearly 22,000 Amazon reviewers have praised this Hot Tools dryer brush. Most users noted that it doesn’t get too hot, and the shape of the tool, along with the boar-like bristles, make hair silky smooth. Plus the brand’s Gold Technology is designed to provide even heat distribution, and paired with the ion technology helps leave hair shinier and healthier-looking. Users have endless positive reviews. “Every product I’ve ever used just makes my hair frizzy,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “This product does the exact opposite. After finishing, my hair was actually SHINY. If you’re thinking about buying this product but you’re on the fence, DON’T BE.”

Hot Tools 24K Gold One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer $69.99 $44.40 Buy Now

BZ 6-in-1 Hair Dryer Brush

Best Bang for Your Buck Option

Weight: 3.11 Pounds

Attachments: Six styling attachments

Special Features: Six interchangeable brush attachments that make straightening, curling, volumizing, and scalp massaging a breeze

At a quick glance, this even looks like a Dyson Airwrap. But this under-$60 option from BZ is a mere $300+ cheaper. It does have plenty of styling attachments, six in total, including options for curling, volumizing, and it even scalp massages. The multi-functional device has ceramic coating and ion technology to keep hair healthy and shiny, and provides a the range of settings allows you to find your perfect flow. Be cautious when connecting the attachments though, some users noted they can break when switching them out. But most praised how quickly and effectively the tools worked. “I have thick 2C-3C type hair, typically takes more than 10 minutes to blow dry and another 15+ minutes if I decide to use a flat iron on it,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “This blow dryer + brush dries surprisingly fast! I was out of the shower, towel dried my hair and started drying it with the BZ 6-n-1 styler, I was done in less than 5 minutes!”

BZ 6-in-1 Hair Dryer Brush $68.99 $59.99 Buy Now

