This Limited-Edition Dyson Airwrap Is Going to Sell Out Fast During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Ask anyone who loves to shop, and they’ll tell you that the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the best sale of the summer. When the sale opens to the public on July 17, shoppers can get discounts on fashion must-haves, home essentials, and most importantly, beauty products. For the first time ever, the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler is included in Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, marked down $60 off.

The Dyson Airwrap shook up the hair tool category when it debuted in 2018, quickly becoming one of the most sought-after hair styling tools on the market. Rather than toggling between a hair dryer, straightener, and curling iron, the Airwrap comes with six interchangeable attachments that allow you to smooth, curl, or volumize your hair — all while drying it. Instead of employing strand-singeing heat, the Airwrap relies on Dyson’s airflow technology to speed up the styling process. Head-turning hair looks without an ounce damage? Dyson sold us the dream, and delivered.

Five years and 5.8 billion TikTok views later, this multitasking hair dryer is as in demand as ever, so discounts are hard to come by. Even during Black Friday, it’s rare to find the Airwrap on sale. Although it’s an investment, you’ll get accessories to keep it in mint condition: The Dyson Airwrap is delivered to you with the tool and its six attachments, a leather carrying case, travel pouch, and a filter-cleaning brush. (For more information on the tool, read our Dyson Airwrap review.)

Not only is the Dyson Airwrap on sale, but it’s also available in an orange-red colorway that’s spot on for the Tomato Girl Summer trend. The Topaz colorway was released in January of this year, but it quickly sold out, making Nordstrom’s exclusive edition of the Dyson Airwrap all the more splurge-worthy.

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is live through August 6, but the best deals — like this Dyson Airwrap sale — will go quickly. Over a thousand shoppers are already viewing the hair tool in anticipation of the sale, so save the Dyson Airwrap to your wishlist to shop it for $60 off first thing on Monday.

