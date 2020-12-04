All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or stuck on what to get the beauty lover on your list, look no further than the Dyson Hair Dryer gift set. At $400, the Dyson Supersonic Gift Set may not seem like a bargain at first glance, but it actually combines Dyson’s best-selling products and accessories to provide a salon-quality blowout at home at the cost of the Supersonic hair dryer alone. And if you’re a loyal supporter of the brand, you know that Dyson isn’t typically one to offer deals and sales throughout the year.

What’s featured in the Dyson hair dryer gift set?

Showcasing the brand’s innovation in beauty with its digital motor V9-operated Supersonic Hair Dryer, which is engineered to use less heat to protect hair while also significantly decreasing frizz and increasing smoothness and shine, the Supersonic Limited-Edition Gift Set includes the Dyson Supersonic dryer and full-sized versions of its Detangling comb and Paddle Brush. The value set also features the Supersonic Smoothing nozzle, styling concentrator and Diffuser attachments, plus the storage hanger and non-slip heat map.

Right now, you can purchase the Dyson Hair Dryer Gift Set at Ulta during the holiday season. Keep scrolling to shop before it sells out.

Dyson Supersonic Limited-Edition Gift Set

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Gift Set $400 Buy Now

The Supersonic hair dryer isn’t the only Dyson hair tool included in a holiday gift set this year. Fans of the brand can also purchase the Dyson Corrale gift set, which features the award-winning Dyson Corrale Straightener and two full-sized brushes.

What’s featured in the Dyson hair straightener gift set?

Priced at $500, which is the same price as the Corrale Straightener on its own, the Dyson-designed hair straightener gift set includes the Corrale straightener, the Paddle Brush and Detangling Comb, ensuring that you’re well-equipped to create silky-smooth strands with the brand’s industry-leading hair styler that shapes around your hair and offers expert-level control with half the damage. The kit also features a heat resistant travel pouch, charging dock and corresponding magnetic 360˚ charging cable.

This value set is currently available for purchase at Dyson.com. Through Dec. 20, Dyson is running its first-ever Loyalist Sale, which offers a 20% off Owner Rewards discount to Dyson shoppers that have previously purchased and registered a hair care, vacuum, air treatment or lighting product. Keep scrolling to shop the Dyson Corrale gift set.

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener Gift Set

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener Gift Set $500 Buy Now