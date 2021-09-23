Dyson Just Released New Colorways for the Airwrap Styler and Supersonic Hair Dryer

Dyson launched its 2021 holiday collection, and this year’s offerings are even better than last year. Available for purchase at Dyson.com, Sephora, Ulta, Nordstrom, and the Dyson Demo Store, the British tech company re-launched its three most coveted hair tools, dressing them in a limited-edition Prussian blue and rich copper colorway that’s merry, bright, and oh-so-gorgeous.
There are three Dyson gift sets available for holiday 2021: The Supersonic Hair Dryer set ($429.99), the Dyson Corrale Straightener set ($499.99), and the Dyson Airwrap Styler set ($599.99). Each of the three sets includes a leather travel case, detangling comb, and paddle brush. The Dyson Airwrap Styler Set also comes with a travel-friendly pouch and six attachments (different size barrels, a volumizing brush, a smoothing brush, a firm smoothing brush, and a pre-styling dryer).
It’s no secret Dyson’s hair tools make up quite the trifecta of high-tech beauty devices, so whichever set you decided to invest in is sure to serve you, or your lucky recipient, well.
The Dyson Supersonic hairdryer is a fast-acting dryer engineered to emit temperature-regulated, focused airflow quietly, quickly, and efficiently. It was designed with all hair types in mind to deliver the best blowout at home and even comes with a diffuser attachment to work with curls.
The Dyson Corrale Straightener is also suitable for all hair types but is an especially great tool for flat iron enthusiasts. Its flexing plate technology is a gamechanger; it applies heat and tension evenly across strands and reduces the reliance on heat, so hair stays healthier, longer.
The Dyson Airwrap Styler delivers salon-level hairstyles at home, with less damage. It’s designed with an intelligent heat control technology that serves up gorgeous looks at a much lower temperature, heat damage is at a minimum, while style is at its maximum.