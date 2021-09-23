Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: September 23, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi RTW Spring 2022

Business

New Fellowship for Black Entrepreneurs Aims to Tackle Racial Wealth Gap

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Pandora New ‘Me’ Line Taps Addison Rae, Charli XCX, More

Dyson Just Released New Colorways for the Airwrap Styler and Supersonic Hair Dryer

Treat yourself to one of the most coveted hair tool sets from Dyson's holiday collection.

By
Julia Guerra
Plus Icon
Dyson Holiday Collection 2021 Limited Edition
Courtesy of Dyson
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dyson launched its 2021 holiday collection, and this year’s offerings are even better than last year. Available for purchase at Dyson.com, Sephora, Ulta, Nordstrom, and the Dyson Demo Store, the British tech company re-launched its three most coveted hair tools, dressing them in a limited-edition Prussian blue and rich copper colorway that’s merry, bright, and oh-so-gorgeous.

There are three Dyson gift sets available for holiday 2021: The Supersonic Hair Dryer set ($429.99), the Dyson Corrale Straightener set ($499.99), and the Dyson Airwrap Styler set ($599.99). Each of the three sets includes a leather travel case, detangling comb, and paddle brush. The Dyson Airwrap Styler Set also comes with a travel-friendly pouch and six attachments (different size barrels, a volumizing brush, a smoothing brush, a firm smoothing brush, and a pre-styling dryer).

It’s no secret Dyson’s hair tools make up quite the trifecta of high-tech beauty devices, so whichever set you decided to invest in is sure to serve you, or your lucky recipient, well.

The Dyson Supersonic hairdryer is a fast-acting dryer engineered to emit temperature-regulated, focused airflow quietly, quickly, and efficiently. It was designed with all hair types in mind to deliver the best blowout at home and even comes with a diffuser attachment to work with curls.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Courtesy of Dyson

Dyson Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer $429.99 Buy Now

The Dyson Corrale Straightener is also suitable for all hair types but is an especially great tool for flat iron enthusiasts. Its flexing plate technology is a gamechanger; it applies heat and tension evenly across strands and reduces the reliance on heat, so hair stays healthier, longer.

Dyson Corrale Straightener
Courtesy of Dyson

The Dyson Airwrap Styler delivers salon-level hairstyles at home, with less damage. It’s designed with an intelligent heat control technology that serves up gorgeous looks at a much lower temperature, heat damage is at a minimum, while style is at its maximum.

Dyson Airwrap Styler
Courtesy of Dyson

Dyson Special Edition Airwrap Styler $599.99 Buy Now

Dyson's Holiday Collection Features New Colorways

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Dyson's Holiday Collection Features New Colorways

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Dyson's Holiday Collection Features New Colorways

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Dyson's Holiday Collection Features New Colorways

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Dyson's Holiday Collection Features New Colorways

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Dyson's Holiday Collection Features New Colorways

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Dyson's Holiday Collection Features New Colorways

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Dyson's Holiday Collection Features New Colorways

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Dyson's Holiday Collection Features New Colorways

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Dyson's Holiday Collection Features New Colorways

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Dyson's Holiday Collection Features New Colorways

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Dyson's Holiday Collection Features New Colorways

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Dyson's Holiday Collection Features New Colorways

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Dyson's Holiday Collection Features New Colorways

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Dyson's Holiday Collection Features New Colorways

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Dyson's Holiday Collection Features New Colorways

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Dyson's Holiday Collection Features New Colorways

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Dyson's Holiday Collection Features New Colorways

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Dyson's Holiday Collection Features New Colorways

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Dyson's Holiday Collection Features New Colorways

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Dyson's Holiday Collection Features New Colorways

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Dyson's Holiday Collection Features New Colorways

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Dyson's Holiday Collection Features New Colorways

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Dyson's Holiday Collection Features New Colorways

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Dyson's Holiday Collection Features New Colorways

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Dyson's Holiday Collection Features New Colorways

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Dyson's Holiday Collection Features New Colorways

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Dyson's Holiday Collection Features New Colorways

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Dyson's Holiday Collection Features New Colorways

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Dyson's Holiday Collection Features New Colorways

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Dyson's Holiday Collection Features New Colorways

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Dyson's Holiday Collection Features New Colorways

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Dyson's Holiday Collection Features New Colorways

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Dyson's Holiday Collection Features New Colorways

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Dyson's Holiday Collection Features New Colorways

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Dyson's Holiday Collection Features New Colorways

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Dyson's Holiday Collection Features New Colorways

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad