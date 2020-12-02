All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dyson has been forging the path for hair care innovation since the debut of its best-selling Supersonic Hair Dryer in 2016, bringing its state-of-the-art digital motor V9 to the beauty world and introducing a new generation of hair enthusiasts to its ground-breaking technology. Dyson is giving back to its shoppers with the launch of its first-ever Loyalist Sale. Read on to get all of the details on this exciting sales event.

When does the Dyson Loyalist sale start?

Kickstarting on Wednesday, Dec. 2, the Dyson Loyalist 2020 sale will run through Sunday, Dec. 20, giving shoppers plenty of time to score deals across the brand’s vast product line-up. During this time, loyal customers will be able to score a 20% off Owner Rewards discount, which is only applicable to those who have purchased a Dyson product in the past and registered it.

Does this apply to Dyson hair tools, too?

Yes, hair tools are included as well. Since making its unexpected expansion into the hair care world, Dyson has launched three innovative hair styling tools: The Supersonic Hair Dryer, the Corrale Hair Straightener and the Airwrap Hair Styler. You can use your 20% off Owner Rewards discount across Dyson’s Personal Care products, which includes its holiday gift sets and limited-edition offerings as well. Keep scrolling to shop Dyson’s hair tools collection and save during the Loyalist Sale.

1. Dyson Airwrap Hair Styler

Engineered to cater to multiple hair types and lengths, the Dyson Airwrap controls, smooths and adds volume to the strands using a strategic aerodynamic combination of the brand’s Coanda curl technology, its innovative digital motor and advanced heat settings. The Airwrap Complete Set includes the Airwrap styler, a 1.2-inch barrel and a 1.5-inch barrel, plus the Firm smoothing brush, Soft smoothing brush, Round volumizing brush and pre-styling dryer attachments.

Dyson Airwrap Complete Set $550 Buy Now

2. Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener

Designed to deliver salon-quality results with half the damage of traditional straighteners, the Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener uses flexing manganese copper alloy plates to shape around your strands for extra control, which allows you to use less heat in the long run. With three precise heat settings and a convenient cordless design, this state-of-the-art straightener is suitable for all hair types and will cut down your time spent in front of the mirror significantly.

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener $500 Buy Now

3. Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Created to protect hair from extreme heat damage while also enhancing the user experience by offering faster dry time, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer boasts controlled styling to help increase smoothness by 75%, increase shine by up to 132% and decrease frizz and flyaways by up to 61% thanks to its powerful digital motor and intelligent heat control.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $400 Buy Now

4. Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener Special Gift Editon

Equipped with the Corrale Hair Straightener, a full-sized Paddle brush and a full-sized Detangling Brush, this limited-edition gift set ensures that you’re stocked with the hair-styling essentials to create effortlessly silky-smooth strands at home.

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener Gift Set $500 Buy Now