Dyson Just Launched a New Supersonic Hair Dryer Attachment That Delivers Smoother Styling and Fewer Flyaways

Although the Supersonic hair dryer is Dyson’s oldest hair tool, it’s far from outdated or forgotten. Today, the popular brand upgraded the capabilities of its Supersonic hair dryer with the new Dyson Flyaway Smoother attachment, a two-in-one tool that smooths hair and tames flyaways.

Dyson is always innovating in its popular hair tool category — just this year, the company launched the Airstrait, a first of its kind device that dries and straightens hair in one fell swoop. Apart from pioneering entirely new categories of hair styling tools, Dyson also engineers attachments that elevate the experience of existing tools. The Dyson Supersonic Flyaway Smoother attachment is the latest example.

The Flyaway Smoother attachment is the Supersonic hair dryer’s first brush attachment, lending the tool some of the styling magic shoppers love about the Dyson Airwrap. This new attachment looks and functions similarly to Dyson’s existing Flyaway Attachment, however it has soft bristles for added styling benefits. The click-on Flyaway Smoother attachment has two modes: A smoothing setting that takes your hair from damp to smooth and straight, and a flyaway setting uses Coanda airflow (the same from the Airwrap’s curling barrels and the existing Flyaway attachment) to tuck unruly strands under your hair for a polished effect.

For now, the Flyaway Smoother attachment is only available for purchase separately from the Supersonic, with a reasonable $59.99 price tag. This new launch rounds out the attachments that are included with the Supersonic hair dryer, including a flyaway attachment to tame frizz, a wide tooth comb that detangles and lifts roots, a gentle air attachment for sensitive scalps, a diffuser for defining curls, and a styling concentrator for a sleek hair look. (A smoothing nozzle, paddle brushes, display stands, and colorful presentation cases are available for purchase separately.) With the addition of the Dyson Flyaway Smoother Attachment, it’s seamless to dry your hair at home with stunning results.

Whether you own and love your Supersonic hair dryer or you’re in the market for a souped up hair dryer that’ll decrease styling time and damage, get shopping below.

Dyson Supersonic Flyaway Smoother Attachment Price: $59.99

$59.99 Compatible with: Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Benefits: This attachment has two settings: One to smooth and dry hair, and another that tucks flyaways underneath your hair for a polished look.

This attachment has two settings: One to smooth and dry hair, and another that tucks flyaways underneath your hair for a polished look. How to use: Click the Flyaway Smoother attachment onto the nozzle of Supersonic. Power on your hair dryer, and the attachment will start on the smoothing mode, then transition to flyaway mode to target unruly pieces. Dyson Supersonic Flyaway Smoother Attachment $59.99 Buy Now at Dyson

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Price: $429.99

$429.99 Release date: April 2016

April 2016 Colorways available: Prussian Blue/Rich Copper (shown), and Nickel/Copper, with exclusive and limited-edition colorways launching throughout the year

Prussian Blue/Rich Copper (shown), and Nickel/Copper, with exclusive and limited-edition colorways launching throughout the year What’s included: Supersonic hair dryer case, flyaway attachment, wide-tooth comb, gentle air, diffuser, styling concentrator,

Supersonic hair dryer case, flyaway attachment, wide-tooth comb, gentle air, diffuser, styling concentrator, Attachments available for purchase separately: Smoothing nozzle, round brush, paddle brush, display stand, presentation cases in multiple colorways,

Smoothing nozzle, round brush, paddle brush, display stand, presentation cases in multiple colorways, Benefits: Employs Dyson’s proprietary airflow to quickly dry hair without overheating or damaging the strands.

Employs Dyson’s proprietary airflow to quickly dry hair without overheating or damaging the strands. Experts who use the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer: Alex Osorio, Maeva Heim, Alex Brown, and more

Alex Osorio, Maeva Heim, Alex Brown, and more Editor testing and review notes: This Dyson hair dryer will undeniably dry your hair faster, smoother, and shinier, regardless of your hair type. The Dyson blow dryer is a smart purchase if you’re a beauty fanatic who loves to change up their hairstyle often, like wearing your hair pin straight one day, then full and bouncy another. All five Dyson hair attachments are incredibly easy to use, which makes them great for experimenting with different hairstyles, and in the long-term, you’ll notice healthier, less brittle hair. Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $429.99 Buy Now at Sephora Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $429.99 Buy Now at ulta Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $429.99 Buy Now at Dyson

