Act Fast: The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Is $100 Off at Sephora Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re shelling out hundreds on a hair dryer, it better give you a major bang for your buck. Sephora’s exclusive special edition of the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer not only comes with the luxe hair styling tool, but also sets you up with multiple attachments, bonus hair tools, and a matching storage case — and it’s all $100 off right now.

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is designed to rapidly dry wet hair with controlled styling, while also encouraging healthy strands by protecting hair from intense heat and damage. It’s a longtime favorite among beauty lovers and at-home stylists for its ability to decrease frizz and pesky flyaways for impressive shine and smoothness. The tool comes equipped with five different hair dryer attachments to create a variety of hair styles, including a flyaway tamer, styling concentrator, diffuser, gentle-air attachment, and a wide tooth comb attachment. Sephora’s exclusive Supersonic kit also comes with a brush and comb, along with a Dyson-designed case for simple storage and travel. The Supersonic hair dryer alone is normally priced at a whopping $429, but Sephora just knocked an unexpected $100 off the bargain bundle for a limited time.

Dyson creates some of the most coveted hair tools on the beauty market that go viral on TikTok for their user-friendly design, professional-grade technology, and, of course, the uniquely smooth, shiny styles they create. The Supersonic Hair Dryer is one of their most talked about tools on the app, with over 118 million users searching unboxing videos, honest reviews, and expert styling demos. It has rave ratings on Dyson’s website and Sephora.com, with one Sephora customer vouching: “I can’t believe how much this hair dryer has changed my hair for the better! It leaves my hair so incredibly soft and smooth with minimal flyaways. The cost made me super hesitant to purchase, but after reading reviews and watching video reviews, I just wish I bought it sooner. The color is beautiful and I love how it cuts down drying time.”

Our editors also reviewed the Dyson Supersonic and said, “You really can’t go wrong with this Dyson hair dryer. It will undeniably dry your hair faster, smoother and shinier, regardless of your hair type. The Dyson is a smart purchase if you’re a beauty fanatic who loves to change up their hairstyle often, like wearing your hair pin straight one day, then full and bouncy another. All five Dyson hair attachments are incredibly easy to use, which makes them great for experimenting with different hairstyles.”

The Supersonic Hair Dryer was Dyson’s first foray into the hair care space back in 2016, and went on to put the brand on the beauty radar for its premier hair styling technology. Ever since, Dyson’s released a suite of wildly popular hair tools, including the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler and, most recently, the Dyson Airstrait Hair Dryer. Supersonic remains a staple and a customer favorite as one of the most top-rated hair dryers on the market.

We don’t know how long this rare price drop will last, so run — don’t walk — to Sephora.com to snag your Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer before it sells out.

Sign up for WWD Shop’s newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Related:

Best Hair Dryers for Curly Hair

Best Travel Hair Dryers

Dyson Airwrap Alternatives

Best Hair Dryer Brushes

Meet the Author

Olivia Cigliano is a Commerce Writer & Producer at Footwear News and WWD where she writes shopping content across fashion, beauty, footwear, TikTok style trends, and more. Cigliano received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Emerson College, and her byline can be found in publications including Elite Daily and CR Fashion Book. She is currently based in New York City. Learn more about us here.