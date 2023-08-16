Dyson Just Launched Its Powerful Supersonic Hair Dryer in a Simplified, Less Expensive Set

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re interested in dipping your toes into Dyson’s award-winning suite of hair tools without committing to a $500 device, we have news for you: Dyson just debuted its least expensive hair tool to date, the Supersonic Origin Hair Dryer. This fresh configuration of the original Dyson Supersonic hair dryer comes in a streamlined set with a more palatable $399 price tag.

While Dyson’s original Supersonic hair dryer includes five attachments, the new Supersonic Origin includes just one: the Smoothing Nozzle concentrator. Like other Dyson hair styling tools, the Supersonic Origin features specially engineered airflow that dries hair in a matter of minutes and deposits gentle, precise heat to promote smooth and healthy strands. It has three heat and airflow options for maximum styling and control, whether you’re adding volume, rough drying, or creating a salon-quality blowout from home.

While the high-tech tool is anything but basic, the Supersonic Origin is a uniquely simplified styling system in Dyson’s lineup. It’s best for those who wouldn’t find use for the several other attachments that come in the original Supersonic and just want a straightforward, damage-free hair dryer with exceptional styling capabilities. It works the same magic as other Dyson products, taming flyaways, smoothing frizz, and leaving your hair with a silky, shiny finish. It’s also a great tool for both women and men, as its soft air flow allows you to safely place the nozzle close to the scalp for detailed drying between layers. Plus, the new tool serves as a convenient travel hair dryer, since it weighs just 1.8 pounds, doesn’t come in a bulky presentation case, and streamlines storage with a single attachment.

Dyson hair tools are priced relatively high for their luxury feel and cutting-edge tech, which is why they rarely ever go on sale. Another reason? TikTok, where searches for “Dyson” have 1.4 billion views, putting the tools in high demand.

The Dyson Supersonic Origin Hair Dryer drops today in a super sleek Black/Nickel colorway. You can be one of the first to shop the styling tool at Dyson.com before it’s available at other beauty retailers on August 20. Considering its all-time-low price tag amongst the Dyson lineup, the Supersonic Origin is bound to sell out as quickly as it dries your head of hair, so shop now before it’s gone.

Meet the Author

Olivia Cigliano is a Commerce Writer & Producer at Footwear News and WWD where she writes shopping content across fashion, beauty, footwear, TikTok style trends, and more. Cigliano received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Emerson College, and her byline can be found in publications including Elite Daily and CR Fashion Book. She is currently based in New York City, where she tests plenty of beauty products, including Dyson’s hair tools. Learn more about us here.