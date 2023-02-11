The Shopping List: 12 Beauty Products WWD Shop Editors Purchased Online This Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.
As WWD Shop editors, we devote several hours each week to test the latest product launches from established and emerging beauty brands. Step into our offices, and you’ll see a smattering of products that range from tiny vials of skin care lab samples to large boxes that hold next month’s hot new hair tool. These press samples allow us to pen honest testing reviews of products, as we did recently for Sunday Riley’s new niacinamide serum and Charlotte Tilbury’s latest blush wand. Even with complete access to the latest beauty goods, we personally purchase the products we can’t get enough of — and we’re peeling back the curtain on the finds that should be on the top of your beauty shopping list.
When shopping for beauty products, you have a few things to consider: Unlike clothing, the best serums, cream blushes, women’s fragrances, and body lotions aren’t items you can exchange for a different size. (That said, some retailers, like Sephora and Nordstrom, do accept returns on beauty goods you try and don’t love.) Another consideration? Shipping time. If you’re depending on a red lipstick to round out your weekend look or you need a new acne spot treatment stat, you’ll want to order from a retailer or brand with reliably fast shipping. Packaging comes into play, too. A pricey product should arrive to you in mint condition, and we expect eco-friendly retailers to incorporate recyclable packaging. As commerce editors, we’re taking notes on all of the above when we purchase products from a mass retailer, beauty boutique, or independent brand.
To authentically recommend retailers, products, and brands, WWD Shop editors placed orders online so we can take notes for you. Expect details on everything from shipping speed to the unboxing experience. Ahead, the tested beauty products we’ll gladly factor into our budgets.
The Beauty Shopping List – February 2023
Diptyque Feu de Bois Candle
Kismet Olfactive Nostalgia (A Sonnet for Grasse)
Aesop Reverence Aromatique Hand Wash
Sol de Janeiro Rio Deo Aluminum-Free Refillable Deodorant
Dries Van Noten Lip Balm Refill
Lawless Beauty Hold Up Soft Set Creamy Brow Wax
Kiehl’s Original Musk Eau de Toilette Spray
Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener
Aveda Chakra 1 Balancing Pure Fume Mist Grounded
Nécessaire Body Lotion
Makeup by Mario Master Hold Brow Gel
The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA
Diptyque Feu de Bois Candle
- Recommended for: The hostess who loves home fragrances
- Where we purchased: Diptyqueparis.com
- Shipping options: Free ground shipping for all orders
“Feu de Bois is by far my favorite candle scent from Diptyque — I have a Feu de Bois candle in every size available in different parts of my apartment. For the dinner table, I especially love to light one in my chic coasted candle holder. As a major candle lover, I go through these quite often, and what’s great about ordering from diptyqueparis.com is that they have in-store pick up options. If you opt for shipping, the brand provides an estimated delivery date before you even add it to your cart. Plus, if you’re not in the mood to splurge but can’t say no to a luxury candle, you can use Klarna for four interest-free payments.” — Director of Commerce Adam Mansuroglu
Kismet Olfactive Nostalgia (A Sonnet for Grasse)
- Recommended for: Making people stop you on the street
- Where we purchased: Kismetolfactive.com
- Shipping options: In-store pickup in New York City, $10 for two- to five-day shipping, and free shipping for orders over $200
“After a recent visit to Kismet Olfactive’s fragrance studio in New York, I’ve become obsessed with the brand’s scented concoctions and candles. Perfumer Shabnam Tavakol formulates her fragrances and bottles them by hand, which creates an intimate experience that true fragrance lovers will really appreciate. After quickly going through a testing sample of Kismet Olfactive’s Nostalgia fragrance, I knew I had to order a full-sized bottle of the intoxicating and complex scent (it has notes of anise, leather, and suede). I was able to order online and pick up directly from the studio two days later, but if you don’t live in The Big Apple, Kismet Olfactive can ship to your home via USPS with a $10 fee. The fragrance came in a cute cloth bag with branded matchsticks and a thank you note, which is just another brand signature that makes each purchase feel extra special.” — Mansuroglu
Aesop Reverence Aromatique Hand Wash
- Recommended for: Wellness gifts
- Where we purchased: Nordstrom.com
- Shipping options: Free three- to six- day shipping, $12 two-day shipping, and $20 next-day shipping
“I love to scatter little luxuries into my everyday routine, and this Aesop hand wash has become one of my favorite ways to turn the mundane into a treat-myself moment. Although it’s much pricier than drugstore hand wash, this soap does so much more than give me clean hands. The main selling point for me is the warming aroma you get with each pump — the fragrance has woody Petitgrain and Vetiver notes balanced out with a touch of bergamot. The formula also has a gentle grittiness to it, thanks to finely milled pumice, that softens my skin in the doldrums of winter. I’ll order the Reverence hand balm next.” — Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor Claire Sullivan
Sol de Janeiro Rio Deo Aluminum-Free Refillable Deodorant
- Recommended for: Those who have just about given up on finding an aluminum-free deodorant they truly like
- Where we purchased: Sephora.com
- Shipping options: Free one- to three-day shipping for Sephora Beauty Insiders and orders over $50, $10.95 for two-day shipping, and $16.95 next-day shipping. Those in major cities can order same-day delivery via DoorDash or the Sephora app.
“Finding a clean, good-smelling aluminum-free deodorant can be hard to come by. However, when I discovered Sol de Janeiro Rio Deo Aluminum-Free Refillable Deodorant in the checkout line at Sephora, I knew I had scored big. For those unfamiliar with Sol de Janeiro, the brand is known for its bestselling Bum Bum Oil and cream with an irresistible pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla scent. The Rio Deo Deodorant is no different, as it has the same smell that’s long-lasting and effective for eliminating body odor. Plus, the cherry on top is that I can replace it with a refill once it runs out.” — Style Commerce Editor Nikki Chwatt
Dries Van Noten Lip Balm Refill
- Recommended for: Giving your lips the royal treatment
- Where we purchased: Saksfifthavenue.com
- Shipping options: Free for three- to five-day shipping, $20 for two- to three-day shipping, and $25 for one- to two-day shipping. Same-day in-store pickup available in select locations.
“Ever since Dries Van Noten Beauty launched at Saks (the brand’s exclusive retail partner), I have become obsessed with the label’s chic lipstick cases and refillable lip balm. Every time I pull out the eye-catching pufferfish print and neon green case, it simply sparks joy. The lightweight-yet-hydrating lip balm formula is a must-have for dry skin folks, like myself, who want to nourish their lips without a greasy finish. Maybe I just enjoy reapplying it way too often, but I purchased two refills on saks.com so I’m stocked up for the season. Plus, I love the brand’s commitment to sustainability, and it’s super easy to insert the refill in the lipstick case.” — Mansuroglu
Lawless Beauty Hold Up Soft Set Creamy Brow Wax
- Recommended for: Flawless brows in seconds
- Where we purchased: Lawlessbeauty.com
- Shipping options: Free two-day shipping for orders over $40, $4.95 for ground shipping, $9.95 for one- to four-day shipping, $14.95 for two-day shipping, and $29.95 for overnight shipping.
“Most of my beauty investments are luxury skin care goodies, but I take brow care seriously (brows are my thing). Lawless Beauty Hold Up Soft Set Creamy Brow Wax has become one of my favorites since I received a press sample, so when I ran out of product last week, I didn’t waste a moment to order another tube. Sephora was out of medium/dark color shade, so I took this as an opportunity to test out ordering from lawlessbeauty.com. Since I already use Shop Pay, check out took less than a minute. With free two-day shipping, the all-star brow product arrived quickly and safely to my home in a cute metallic pink padded envelope. Next time, I’m going to sign up for the auto-replenish option to save 10%.” — Mansuroglu
Kiehl’s Original Musk Eau de Toilette Spray
- Recommended for: Those after a gender-fluid fragrance on a budget
- Where we purchased: Kiehls.com
- Shipping options: $8 ground shipping, $15 two-day shipping, and $20 next-day shipping. Complimentary ground shipping for orders above $50. Store pickup available in select locations.
“I fell in love with Kiehl’s Original Musk when a friend gave me the musk oil in a glass rollerball — I was so enamored with the warming, clean scent that I got in the habit of applying it in the morning and before bed. Unfortunately the roll-on version is discontinued, so I stockpile this eau de toilette instead. Because it’s an eau de toilette (versus an eau de parfum, which are more highly concentrated) I spritz it on liberally. The fragrance makes me feel like I’m freshly showered, covered in powdery smelling body lotion, and wrapped in my coziest robe. My order arrived in minimal packaging with two complimentary samples of new products to try.” — Sullivan
Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener
- Recommended for: Hailey Bieber-level hair waves
- Where we purchased: Sephora.com
- Shipping options: Free one to three day shipping for Sephora Beauty Insiders and orders over $50, $10.95 for two-day shipping, and $16.95 next-day shipping. Those in major cities can order same-day delivery via DoorDash or the Sephora app.
“After learning that Hailey Bieber achieved her signature mermaid waves from the Dyson Corrale, I knew I needed to get my hands on it. Once I did, I was surprised by how different it was from any other iron I had used. Despite being heavy and expensive, it has incredible freedom that comes from being cordless. It also has a flight-safe mode, a safety latch that keeps the Corrale’s plates closed and out of harm’s way, a magnetic charger, and a heat mat that can be used as a carry case. While I don’t use it — or any hot tool — on my hair every day, it is my go-to when I’m getting ready for an evening of fun.” — Chwatt
Aveda Chakra 1 Balancing Pure Fume Mist Grounded
- Recommended for: Dipping your toes into scent-scaping
- Where we purchased: Aveda.com
- Shipping options: $7 for standard ground shipping, $15 for 2-day shipping, and $25 for overnight shipping. The B-Corp certified brand ships with recyclable or post-consumer recycled materials. Auto-replenish orders have an option for a fabric returnable shipping pouch.
“If you think Aveda’s only for hair care, think again. I received a sample of Aveda’s Chakra 1 fragrance mist ages ago when working on a story about natural fragrance, and I haven’t been without it since. Though it’s technically a body mist, I use it off-label as a pillow spray every night for an aromatherapy moment. The mist contains organic Vetiver and patchouli essential oils; there’s something about this combination that tamps down any built-up tension or racing thoughts with a few deep breaths. I can’t crawl under the covers without smelling it.” — Sullivan
Nécessaire Body Lotion
- Recommended for: Quenching dehydrated skin with high-quality ingredients
- Where we purchased: Sephora.com
- Shipping options: Free one- to three-day shipping for Sephora Beauty Insiders and orders over $50, $10.95 for two-day shipping, and $16.95 next-day shipping. Those in major cities can order same-day delivery via DoorDash or the Sephora app.
“Neccessaire’s Body Lotion is the best body lotion I’ve ever used. It’s quick-absorbing and has a non-greasy formula that’s clean, fragrance-free, and packed with vitamins and omega fatty acids. As someone with very sensitive skin, I know I can rely on this body lotion whenever I get out of the shower.” — Chwatt
Makeup by Mario Master Hold Brow Gel
- Recommended for: Brows that won’t budge, no matter the weather
- Where we purchased: Sephora.com
- Shipping options: Free one- to three-day shipping for Sephora Beauty Insiders and orders over $50, $10.95 for two-day shipping, and $16.95 next-day shipping. Those in major cities can order same-day delivery via DoorDash or the Sephora app.
“I’ve tried dozens of brow products during my time as a beauty editor, from waxes to gels to pencils and stencils (yes, stencils). Ever since a sample of Makeup by Mario’s Master Hold Brow Gel landed on my desk in August 2021, it’s become the only brow product I re-order as soon as I’m running low. After penciling in sparse areas of my brows, I’ll apply one coat of the gel using the short-bristled side of the spoolie, then comb through with the longer bristles. Although the gel has an intensely strong hold, the effect is feathery. If your brows go whack when you pull on a turtleneck, this is your solution. My delivery from Sephora came safely packed in a small, durable cardboard box.” — Sullivan
The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA
- Recommended for: Those who can’t get their hands on the Rhode Barrier Restore Cream
- Where we purchased: Sephora.com
- Shipping options: Free one- to three-day shipping for Sephora Beauty Insiders and orders over $50, $10.95 for two-day shipping, and $16.95 next-day shipping. Those in major cities can order same-day delivery via DoorDash or the Sephora app.
“The Ordinary’s Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA cream solves all dry winter skin woes. It’s one facial cream I consistently use every day with no issues. It’s not sticky or heavy, so it goes on smoothly and keeps my skin oil free throughout the day. Best of all? It’s affordable.” — Chwatt
