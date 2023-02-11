The Shopping List: 12 Beauty Products WWD Shop Editors Purchased Online This Month

As WWD Shop editors, we devote several hours each week to test the latest product launches from established and emerging beauty brands. Step into our offices, and you’ll see a smattering of products that range from tiny vials of skin care lab samples to large boxes that hold next month’s hot new hair tool. These press samples allow us to pen honest testing reviews of products, as we did recently for Sunday Riley’s new niacinamide serum and Charlotte Tilbury’s latest blush wand. Even with complete access to the latest beauty goods, we personally purchase the products we can’t get enough of — and we’re peeling back the curtain on the finds that should be on the top of your beauty shopping list.

When shopping for beauty products, you have a few things to consider: Unlike clothing, the best serums, cream blushes, women’s fragrances, and body lotions aren’t items you can exchange for a different size. (That said, some retailers, like Sephora and Nordstrom, do accept returns on beauty goods you try and don’t love.) Another consideration? Shipping time. If you’re depending on a red lipstick to round out your weekend look or you need a new acne spot treatment stat, you’ll want to order from a retailer or brand with reliably fast shipping. Packaging comes into play, too. A pricey product should arrive to you in mint condition, and we expect eco-friendly retailers to incorporate recyclable packaging. As commerce editors, we’re taking notes on all of the above when we purchase products from a mass retailer, beauty boutique, or independent brand.

To authentically recommend retailers, products, and brands, WWD Shop editors placed orders online so we can take notes for you. Expect details on everything from shipping speed to the unboxing experience. Ahead, the tested beauty products we’ll gladly factor into our budgets.