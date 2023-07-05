The TikTok-Famous E.l.f. Cosmetics C-Bright Putty Primer Is at Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

E.l.f Cosmetics is beloved for their top-rated makeup primers and affordable price points that rarely go on sale — until today. The C-Bright Putty Primer is one of the brand’s most viral products to date and is at an all-time-low discount for 20 percent off on Amazon right now. This product currently has over 95 million views on TikTok, with beauty lovers raving about its silky-smooth feel and long-lasting grip.

With over 1.6 billion views, E.l.f Cosmetics is one of the most viral beauty brands on TikTok. The brand gets hearts for their high-performance primer lineup, including the popular Power Grip Primer and Glow Up Primer Serum. TikTok’s latest overnight E.l.f obsession is the C-Bright Putty Primer that’s a spin-off of their longtime-loved Poreless Putty Primer. The elevated new version is infused with skin-boosting vitamin C that works to rejuvenate dull skin, blur dark spots, and brighten your complexion over time. It simplifies your beauty routine as a two-in-one brightening serum and face primer for a sweat-proof beat that lasts all day long.

The C-Bright Putty Primer features a velvety texture that gives the skin a demi-matte finish and even canvas for flawless foundation application, with a slightly tacky touch to grip makeup in place. It comes in a universal shade that blends transparently into the skin and is suitable for all skin tones and skin types. One Amazon reviewer wrote that they love to wear it like skin care on a bare face, explaining, “It moisturizes and brightens up my face leaving a light, makeup-free glow with no shine. It doesn’t feel heavy at all!” TikTok beauty creator @rikkisandhuu put the C-Bright Putty Primer to the test over 11 hours of wear time, vouching that her “base was still in place — not a single crease in sight.”

E.l.f’s C-Bright Putty Primer is already inexpensive at just $12, but it’s a great time to stock up with today’s rare discount. The price drop is an exciting hint at what’s to come with the Amazon Prime Day’s beauty deals on TikTok beauty products that drop next week, with early sales popping up through the days leading up to the event.

Shop the TikTok viral skin care-infused primer below before it sells out ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

