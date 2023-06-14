TikTok’s Favorite E.l.f. Glow Up Primer Serum Is at Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s official — dewy skin is in. And luckily for you, achieving and upkeeping that radiant, fresh, and supple look with or without makeup has never been more attainable. For a limited time, the viral e.l.f Cosmetic’s Glow Up Primer Serum is just $8 on Amazon (the lowest price ever on Amazon).

e.l.f Cosmetic’s Glow-Up Primer Serum has been all the rage on TikTok lately: Searches for “glow-up primer serum elf” have amassed 101 million views. Its formula is somewhat of a rarity in the beauty world, where primers often rely on silicones to create a smooth and nourished base. Instead, e.l.f Cosmetic’s Glow-Up Primer Serum contains a plumping, protective bevy of elements: Castor oil, hyaluronic acid, and goji berry extract work together to calm, cleanse, hydrate, and firm the skin barrier, leaving it looking like glass.

The popular primer is touted for its silky results and its overall effectiveness, which are comparable to any high-end brand. (A TikTok user referred to it as a great alternative to Laneige’s Glowy Makeup Serum.)

E.l.f’s Glow Up Primer Serum is a glowing example of what a modern makeup primer is — multipurpose. It can be used as the last hydrating step in your skincare routine or as a base to lock in foundation, bronzer, cream blush, and much more. One reviewer says, “I have really sensitive skin, and this is so hydrating. I use it every day as a hydrating serum.” While another says, “I love this inexpensive serum as a primer. It leaves my skin hydrated and glowing and reduces pores.”

So if you’re a makeup minimalist who loves multipurpose products, keep scrolling to snag e.l.f Cosmetic’s Glow Up Primer Serum for just $8.

E.l.f. Glow Up Primer Serum

