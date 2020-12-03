All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The holiday season can officially commence now that the Estée Lauder Christmas gift set has been unveiled. Paying homage to the beloved brand’s iconic legacy and its best-sellers in cosmetics and skin care, the limited-edition gift set gives Estée Lauder fans the chance to expand their beauty horizons with its carefully-curated selection, but is widely considered to be one of the best makeup gift sets for beauty lovers of all ages regardless of their skillset and makeup preferences.

What is included in the Estée Lauder Christmas gift set?

This year’s Estée Lauder holiday 2020 offering is the 33 Beauty Essentials gift set, which is stocked with 12 full-sized favorites spanning across the brand’s lips, eyes, face and skin care categories. Valued at $455, the holiday-exclusive set also features a chic and festive red carrying case. Here’s every product that’s included in the Estée Lauder Christmas gift set:

• Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Eyeshadow Palette in Nudes

• Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Eyeshadow Palette in Glam

• Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Cheek Palette in Glow with shades Bronze Goddess

• Estée Lauder Sumptuous Extreme Mascara

• Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Lipstick in 340 Envious

• Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Lipstick in 184 Knockout Nude

• Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Lip Gloss in 107 Tender Trap

• Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Lip Gloss in 115 Flash Fire

• Estée Lauder Gentle Eye Makeup Remover

• Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum

• Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Global Anti-Aging Cell Power Creme

• Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex

Understandably, a deal this incredible is bound to sell out fast. While the 33 Beauty Essentials set is currently sold out at Esteelauder.com, you can still available for purchase at Nordstrom. Keep scrolling to shop the Estée Lauder Christmas gift set below.

Estée Lauder Supreme Beauty Essentials

Estée Lauder Supreme Beauty Essentials $75 Buy Now