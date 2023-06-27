Can You Use Deodorant on Your Face? A Dermatologist Weighs In on the Viral TikTok Trend for Sweat-Proof Summer Beauty.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Sand in your toes, sun on your (SPF-covered!) skin, and… sweat on your face. Apart from the tiki cocktails and weekend trips, summer comes with its qualms. On TikTok and Instagram, beauty gurus are taking an unorthodox approach to prevent makeup from reaching its melting point: They’re grabbing a fresh stick of antiperspirant deodorant and using it as makeup primer.

British television personality Olivia Attwood recently posted a ‘get ready with me’ Instagram reel showcasing a seemingly standard beauty routine — until she whipped out a deodorant stick and dabbed it onto her upper lip. Commenters went crazy, and Attwood took to Instagram again to explain her technique. She applies deodorant on clean, bare skin, follows with face serums, moisturizer, and makeup, then pats a little more on problem areas after misting on setting spray. (Mind you, this particular look was for a beach lunch out in Dubai, where temperatures reached 104°F.) Attwood isn’t the only one dabbling in deodorant as a makeup primer — on TikTok, ‘deodorant on face’ has over 1.4 billion views.

Equal parts appalled and hopeful, we consulted with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner for his input on the trending summer beauty trick. For starters, only antiperspirants (versus aluminum-free deodorants) will lend the desired sweat-reducing effect. “Deodorants use ingredients that mask odor, while antiperspirants have wetness-blocking aluminum salts,” Dr. Zeichner explains. “These salts reduce wetness by forming a plug within the sweat gland and physically block sweat from reaching the surface of the skin.”

Although aluminum salts are adept at blocking sweat, the ingredient may disagree with certain skin types. “Applying a deodorant to the face may cause skin irritation or block the pores, causing breakouts,” Dr. Zeichner explains. Those with acne-prone or sensitive skin should apply the antiperspirant on their underarms as a litmus test. “If you are not irritated in the armpits, you likely will not be irritated on your face,” says Dr. Zeichner.

Willing to give it a go? First, make sure you have a dedicated stick so you’re not double dipping under your arms and on your face. Opt for formulas that are fragrance-free and formulated without essential oils (which may cause irritation). Apply the stick directly onto clean, dry skin, sweeping a light layer on problem areas where you tend to sweat throughout the day. Follow up with your daytime skin care and makeup routine, then make sure to cleanse thoroughly before bed.

There are, of course, more conventional ways to prevent sweat from putting a damper on your makeup. Extra grippy makeup primers, finely milled setting powders, and strong-hold setting sprays can also lock your look down. Don’t sweat it — shop below.

Sign up for WWD Shop’s newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

One/Size by Patrick Starr Ultimate Blurring Setting Powder Courtesy of Sephora One/Size by Patrick Starr Ultimate Blurring Setting Powder $34 Buy Now at Sephora

Meet the Expert

Dr. Joshua Zeichner is an Associate Professor of Dermatology and the Director of Cosmetic & Clinical Research in Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. He is one of the country’s key opinion leaders in treating acne and rosacea, and is an expert in cosmeceuticals, skin care, and cosmetic Dermatology.

Meet the Author

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for Footwear News and WWD, where she writes and edits beauty, fashion and lifestyle stories. She has over six years of experience as a writer and editor for national media outlets including Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She keeps her finger on the pulse of all things related to beauty and wellness, as well as the latest shopping trends and clothing brands. Learn more about us here.