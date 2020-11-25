All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Since making its debut in 2017, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna has taken the beauty industry by storm with its innovation and inclusivity. Now with over 30 products spanning across the face, cheek, lip, eye, brow, brush and body categories, the Rihanna-founded brand has unveiled its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals ahead of the major shopping holidays to the delight of its fanbase.

Is Fenty Beauty having a Black Friday 2020 sale? What about Cyber Monday?

This year, Fenty Beauty will be hosting a Cyber Week sale starting on Monday, Nov. 23 through Monday, Nov. 30, giving shoppers plenty of opportunities to score major savings on its vast catalogue of offerings. Fenty Beauty fans will be treated to 30% off their final purchase when shopping online at Fentybeauty.com; no offer code required. This discount excludes the products featured in the brand’s collaboration with the Clara Lionel Foundation. The new Fenty Beauty Holo’Daze Collection is featured in its Cyber Week sale.

What are Fenty Skin’s Cyber Week 2020 deals?

Fenty Skin will be running a special promotion during Cyber Week, which includes a free Fenty Skin bag with any Fenty Skin purchase of $75 or more. Get all of the details on the new brand’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday plan at Fentyskin.com.

Is shipping free? What about returns?

Throughout Cyber Week, Fenty Beauty shoppers will have access to free shipping on order made through Fentybeauty.com and Fentyskin.com. And, as always, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin orders are eligible for free returns and exchanges within 60 days of purchase. Learn more about the brand’s return policies here.

Ready to shop Fenty Beauty’s Cyber Week sale? Keep scrolling to shop the brand’s best-sellers and put that 30% off discount to good use.

1. Fenty Beauty Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick

Offering a sheer, lightweight coverage, this lipstick is designed to deliver rich color and hydration while also imparting a high-gloss shine. Available in 10 shades that flatter a variety of skin tones, Slip Shine is clinically proven to lock in moisture and will provide comfortable, lasting color payoff.

Fenty Beauty Slip Shine Lipstick $22

2. Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Duo

Designed with a cream-to-powder formula, the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Duo allows makeup wearers to customize their highlight intensity with its complementary pairings that can be worn together or on their own. Unlike some highlights on the market, Killawatt melts into the skin and delivers high-impact vibrancy, whether you’re going after a subtle, natural glow or some supercharged, luminous wattage.

Fenty Beauty Killawat Freestyle Highlighter Duo $36

3. Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette

Combining the essentials required to create an abundance of eyeshadow looks, the Snap Shadows Palette is a compact palette that features a mix of matte and shimmer finishes. Available in 10 colorways and designed to magnetically snap together for added convenience, each palette contains the brand’s buildable and long-wearing shadows and contains endless makeup possibilities.

Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Eyeshadow Palette $25

4. Fenty Beauty Fenty Glow Trio

Featured in the Fenty Beauty Holo’Daze 2020 holiday collection, the Fenty Glow Trio is comprised of full-sized versions of the brand’s best-selling Gloss Bomb lip gloss and Cheeks Out Cream Blush, along with a mini version of the Diamond Bomb highlighter. Valued at $52 and retailed at $42, each product is available in a universally-flattering rose nude shade and will add the perfect amount of shimmer and shine to any makeup routine.

Fenty Beauty Fenty Glow Trio $42

5. Fenty Beauty Full Frontal Volume, Lift and Curl Mascara

This 3-in-1 mascara boasts versatility with its innovative design, which successfully volumizes, lifts and curls the lashes. The secret lies in its dual-sided Flat-to-Fat brush; the Fat side maximizes product hold and evenly disperses it across every lash while the Flat side defines and curls even the tiniest of lashes for eye-opening results.

6. Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Blotting Powder

Combat shine whenever it strikes thanks to this convenient blotting powder, which was created with every skin tone in mind and won’t leave behind any white cast or clumps. In addition to absorbing shine, Invisimatte also blurs the look of pores with its soft-matte finish.

Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Blotting Powder $32

7. Fenty Beauty Body Lava Body Luminizer

Achieving a full-body sun-kissed glow has never been easier thanks to the Fenty Beauty Body Lava Luminizer, which decadently wraps the body in a shimmery veil that looks and feels luxuriously dewy. Available in three universally-flattering shades, Body Lava is formulated with light-diffusing micro-pearls to accentuate your skin and offers a sheer tint of color that can be built up to your desired intensity.

Fenty Beauty Body Lava $59

8. Fenty Beauty Custom Match Stix Trio

Renowned for its soft-matte finish and buildable créme formula, the Fenty Beauty Match Skin Stix caters to all of your complexion needs with its versatile and universally-flattering design. In this value trio, you can customize your Match Skin Stix based on your concealer, contour and highlight needs and choose between the brand’s vast shade offerings. Valued at $75, this trio is currently priced at $54.

Fenty Beauty Match Stix Trio $54

9. Fenty Beauty Soft Matte Complexion Essentials

If you’ve been itching to try Fenty Beauty’s best-selling Pro Filt’r range, Cyber Week is your perfect opportunity to save on the brand’s Pro Filt’r Soft-Matte Foundation, Instant Retouch Primer and Full-Bodied Foundation Brush. This $79 trio is valued at $101 and is designed to revamp your makeup routine by offering pore-perfecting, imperfection-erasing and airbrush-quality benefits, plus the added luxury of seamless application.

Fenty Beauty Soft Matte Complexion Essentials $79

10. Fenty Beauty Brow MVP Ultra-Fine Brow Pencil

Created to provide hair-like precision with its ultra-fine retractable pencil tip, Brow MVP upgrades your brow game by delivering long-wearing, waterproof and transfer-resistant results for bigger, bolder brows. Featuring an inclusive range of 14 unique shades that cater to a variety of brow colors, this innovative brow pencil’s secret weapon is actually its paddle-shaped brush, which combs through and shapes up the brows as it evenly disperses product.

Fenty Beauty Brow MVP Pencil $20