Fenty Beauty Released a Limited-Edition Eau de Parfum Holiday Fragrance Gift Set

Now's your chance to get your hands on the sold-out fragrance with an extra bonus gift.

Fenty Lead Art
Courtesy of Fenty

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

As the holiday season draws closer, Fenty Beauty is here to help you out with your beauty gifting needs. Its bestselling Fenty Eau de Parfum is back in stock! And best of all, it comes with a limited-edition custom Fenty brown scarf around the bottle.

In true Fenty spirit, this intricate and rich scent, created and inspired by Rhianna, was designed for everyone and all occasions, featuring key notes of Bulgarian rose, magnolia, tangerine, and musk to create a warm-yet-sensual aroma. 

Alongside world-renowned LVMH Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud, Rhianna weaved her belief that the best perfumes can powerfully connect one to memory to create a captivating floral experience. As a result, the Fenty Eau de Parfum became inspired by distinct remembrances and places that Rihanna cherishes — Bridgetown, Barbados; Grasse, France; New York, New York; Paris, France; Los Angeles, California. “That’s the thing I love the most: it’s an experience, it’s a memory, encapsulated into a fragrance. Once you smell it, you’ll never forget it,” Rhianna says. 

The best part? It comes in an amber — Rhianna’s favorite color— and an orange-hued glass bottle with an inner hourglass shape and the Fenty logo on the bottle’s lid. It’s the perfect aesthetically-pleasing piece to sit on your makeup vanity. And if that’s not enough to tempt you, check out the rave customer reviews.

“I absolutely love it! It smells amazing. The scent is not too much or overbearing; it’s just right. My absolute fav. I have to stock up and buy two more to keep and make sure I don’t run out of it,” says one happy customer.

From the fragrance notes to the bottle design, this perfume was designed to show that fragrance is one of the most intimate aspects of beauty — making it a unique and personal gift for yourself, your mom, or any woman on your holiday gifting list. However, no matter who you’re interested in purchasing the Fenty Beauty Eau de Parfum & Scarf Wrap Set for, priced at $140, we’d advise heading to fentybeauty.com and jumping on it before it sells out — again.

Fenty Eau de Parfum + Scarf Wrap Set $140

