The Finishing Touch Flawless Legs Shaver Is on Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon Today

Get your legs ready for summer with this shaving device that has over 10,000 five-star reviews.

Finishing Touch Flawless Legs Shaver electric razon
Courtesy of Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

With summer on the horizon, it’s time to upgrade your beauty routine to finally show off some skin. Whether you spend your summer lounging in a bikini by your favorite swimsuit brand or are packing your breezy summer dresses for a Euro trip, mastering hair removal is essential for achieving smooth skin during sunny season. Innovative electric razors are the easiest option for a close shave without irritation, and the highly rated Finishing Touch Flawless Legs Shaver is on sale for 55 percent off on Amazon right now — which is the tool’s lowest price ever at the retailer.

The best electric razors like the Finishing Touch Flawless Legs Shaver make hair removal foolproof because they go easy on sensitive skin and remove stubborn hair without much effort or pressure. They sweep away even the coarsest blades of hair without causing pesky razor burn, or gashes that sting for hours on end. Instead, you get a soft, shiny finish. You can use electric razors wet or dry, too, so they’re an ideal option for portable hair removable — or for a hectic morning when key areas need a quick once-over before you run out the door. 

The Finishing Touch Flawless Legs Shaver is an Amazon bestseller, with over 10,000 five-star reviews. It’s also approved by our testers, who explain, “I really enjoyed using this electric razor. It’s simple and straightforward to use and feels weighty in your hand so you won’t worry about slippage. Also, there are just enough features to make it feel luxurious, but not so many that you’re intimidated or you know you’ll never use. I have thick, coarse hair and although it took an average of two to three passes to fully remove the hair, it never gave me razor burn, bumps, or irritation.” If you’re wondering how to shave your legs like a pro, this tool is intuitive to use for buttery soft results.

This super popular electric razor is battery-powered and features hypoallergenic leg trimmers that can be used with or without shaving cream or water. All you have to do is work the 18 karat gold-plated heads in circular motions along the skin to cut away leg hair, while the bright LED lights allow for a precise view of attack. For ultra soft legs, prep your legs with an exfoliating body scrub before you trim, and always follow up with a body lotion to restore hydration in the skin.

Grab the Finishing Touch Flawless Legs Shaver on Amazon now while it’s priced at an all-time low.

Finishing Touch Flawless Legs Shaver

Finishing Touch Flawless Legs Shaver $59.98  $26.80 Buy Now At Amazon

Olivia Cigliano is the Commerce Writer and Producer at WWD and Footwear News. She is a New York City-based fashion and lifestyle writer, riding the pulse of trends and digital culture. Her previous bylines can be found on CR Fashion Book and Elite Daily. When she’s not writing shopping content at WWD and FN, she can be found searching for a holy grail in a Brooklyn thrift store, surveilling newsstands for fashion magazines, or uncovering top deals on Amazon, like this top-rated electric leg shaver.

