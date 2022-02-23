Save Over $50 On This Best-Selling Foreo Bundle Today on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If you ever wanted to elevate your everyday beauty routine to spa-like levels in the comfort of your home, this is the moment you’ve been waiting for. Foreo, the beauty tech brand that is beloved by both celebs and skin care aficionados for their innovative stable of products, has a great Amazon deal that you don’t want to miss. Right now, you can get two of the brand’s most popular devices, the Luna 3 and U.F.O., as a majorly discounted bundle with a total savings of $59, lowering the price tag to just $249.

Their first product, the Luna, quickly became the best-selling facial cleansing brush in the world, known for being a far gentler alternative to the bygone Clarisonic (RIP). Foreo continued to improve their hero product since its launch in 2013 and now, their next-gen model, Luna 3, cleans skin in just one minute while the range of firming massage options and intensities targets troublesome areas to reduce wrinkles and sagging. What’s more, each massage routine boosts product absorption, so not only will your face be totally free of grime and impurities, but any serum or moisturizer you put on next will soak into your fabulously clean pores.

Those who say lightning can’t strike twice must not have tried Foreo’s latest pioneering product, the U.F.O. And don’t be fooled by its mini handheld size, the U.F.O. is a serious skincare device. This 5-in-1 spa treatment tool harnesses the powers of LED therapy, thermotherapy, cryotherapy and T-sonic pulsations all at once while also upping the skin’s ability to absorb every drop of your skin care’s active ingredients. Use with one of the bundle’s Call It a Night masks by attaching it to the U.F.O.’s surface, scanning the barcode on the mask with your phone in the Foreo app, and get to work gliding the tool across your skin – it’ll take care of the rest, depending on what treatment is best to maximize the mask’s skincare ingredients.

Trust us, don't sleep on this bundle deal.