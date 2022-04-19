Foreo’s Popular UFO Treatment Device Is 30% Off on Amazon Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve always been interested in trying out a high-tech skin care tool, but could never quite pin down which type would be best for your skin tone — microcurrent? LED therapy? Pulsating? — then today’s Amazon deal was made for you. Foreo’s best-selling UFO device is a skin care-enhancing tool that offers a little bit of everything, so you can totally customize your treatment based on your skin’s needs, making it a truly universal product that every skin type and texture can benefit from. It features thermotherapy, cryotherapy, T-Sonic pulsations and eight LED lights to enhance the efficacy of serums, creams and face masks. And the best part? You’ll get a 30% discount, with Amazon slashing the price from $199 to $139, for a total savings of $59.

Foreo’s UFO is among the best LED masks and devices with anti-aging red light therapy within its full spectrum LED light therapy to hone in on fine lines, blemishes and uneven texture. The T-sonic pulsations, if coupled with thermotherapy, works wonders on sore muscles, yet when paired with cryotherapy, will help soothe sunburn — and with summer approaching, it makes a great gift for women or even a gift for mom, especially if she’s the type who lives for a spa gift. You can use the UFO over your favorite sheet mask, serum or moisturizer to amp up your skin’s ability to absorb every single nourishing drop, giving you a healthy, hydrated glow.

Regardless of which feature you choose, you’ll get a seriously targeted treatment in just 90 seconds. Plus, Foreo also makes solution-oriented facial masks designed specifically to be used with the UFO. And for the true skin care diehards, each Foreo mask for the UFO has a barcode you scan into the app to easily keep track of how often you’re using the tool as well as your treatment, in case you want to devote equal time to all of the different features.

For under $150, you’re getting a 5-in-1 spa treatment tool in a range of therapies for a variety of skin tones, textures and problem areas.

Save $59 on the Foreo UFO below.