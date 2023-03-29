Act Fast to Buy This Crazy-Popular Ghd Hair Straightener for 25% Off Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re in need of new hair straightener to tame your hair through spring and summer’s humid days, there’s no better time to shop. Ghd is offering their best flat iron, the Platinum+ Styler, for 25 percent off today through Sunday, April 2.

Ghd is a 20-year old hair styling tool brand known for its damage-proof technology. All of the brand’s best hair dryers, curling irons, and straighteners heat to exactly 365°F — which is the optimal temperature for drying and styling your hair without heat-related damage. By pre-setting their hot tools to this temperature, Ghd takes the guesswork out of styling your hair. You can rest assured that every time you power on, the tool will get to the Goldilocks temperature: just right for sleeker strands or bouncy curls without compromising your hair’s health or turning it brassy in the process.

Ghd calls the Platinum+ Styler their crown jewel — it’s the brand’s most popular product and the recipient of over 50 global beauty awards. The preset temperature is proven to reduce breakage and protect color twice as well as a straightener set at 450°F. The tool features special technology to monitor the heat output 250 times per second, too. The Platinum+ Styler’s 1-inch plates are apropos for adding curls or bends to your hair — the plates have soft, tapered edges that don’t snag or catch your hair as you twist the flat iron to create texture.

If you’re not on the market for a new flat iron, consider Ghd’s other expert-approved hair styling tools. For Victoria Beckham’s fall 2023 show at this year’s Paris Fashion Week, hairstylist Anthony Turner created sleek ponytails using the brand’s new Duet Style 2-in-1 Hot Air Styler, and travel-friendly Unplugged Styler (a great companion for a travel hair dryer). For the 2023 SAG Awards, hairstylist Bobby Eliot used Ghd’s Helios Professional Hair Dryer and Platinum+ Styler to perfect Julia Garner’s simple updo. Also for the SAG Awards, hairstylist Mark Townsend used the Helios Professional Hair Dryer and Ghd’s Curve Classic Curl Iron to give Aubrey Plaza ’70s-inspired curls.

With star power, hairstylist-approval, and a healthy hair guarantee, Ghd hot tools rarely go on sale. Shop the Platinum+ straightener and other must-have tools for 25 percent off while you can.

Ghd Platinum+ Professional Smart Styler Editor testing and review notes: “I’ve used this tool multiple times a week for three years and counting,” says Sullivan. “It’s my go-to straightener to take my naturally curly — and very frizzy — hair to a smooth or wavy result. The straightener fits comfortably in my hand, and it doesn’t damage my already delicate color-treated hair.” Courtesy of Ghd Ghd Platinum+ Professional Smart Styler $279 $209.25 Buy Now at Ghd

Ghd Helios Professional Hair Dryer Courtesy of Ghd Ghd Helios Professional Hair Dryer $279 $209.25 Buy Now at Ghd

Ghd Unplugged Cordless Styler Courtesy of Ghd Ghd Unplugged Cordless Styler $299 $224.25 Buy Now at Ghd

Ghd Rise Volumizing Hot Brush Courtesy of Ghd Ghd Rise Volumizing Hot Brush $189 $141.75 Buy Now at Ghd

Ghd Curve Classic Curling Iron Courtesy of Ghd Ghd Curve Classic Curling Iron $205 $153.75 Buy Now at Ghd

Meet the Author

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News. She’s spent over five years researching, reporting on, and writing about the beauty industry for publications like Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She’s tested hundreds of products and dozens of hair tools during her time as a beauty editor, including many from Ghd’s lineup.