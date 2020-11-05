All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There are the dads who use bar soap for pretty much everything. Then, on the other end of the spectrum, there are dads who have a skin-care collection that might even rival yours. No matter which category your dad falls into — or anywhere in between — there’s a grooming gift for him. To help you find the best of the best holiday gifts for Dad, we combed through the grooming, fragrance and beauty offerings. He’ll feel extra merry during the happiest time of year with these great grooming gifts.

1. The Art of Shaving Beard Prep Grooming Kit

Dads love tending to their beards, so give his a boost with this covetable facial hair grooming kit. The three-step beard-care routine is designed to pamper his beard from start to finish, by cleaning, conditioning, softening and styling it. The set includes three products — Peppermint Beard Wash, Peppermint Beard Conditioner and the Sandalwood Beard Oil — all tucked into a black dopp bag.

The Art of Shaving Beard Prep Grooming Kit $40.00 Buy Now

2. Molton Brown Juniper Jazz Fragrance Gift Set

Jazz up Dad’s fragrance life with Molton Brown’s limited-edition Juniper Jazz fragrance set. The scent celebrates the Roaring Twenties, specifically British gin, with notes of crisp juniper berries, and includes the Juniper Jazz Bath & Shower Gel and Eau de Toilette. The top note of juniper berry is complimented with metallic notes and mint; a heart of orris, woody notes and guaiac wood, and a base of sandalwood, musks and patchouli. Any cocktail-inspired scent is certainly one he can raise a glass to.

Molton Brown Juniper Jazz Fragrance Gift Set $155.00 Buy Now

3. Burt’s Bees Beeswax Bounty Classic Lip Balm Gift Set

For dads who love the classics, you can’t go wrong with the Burt’s Bees Beeswax Bounty Classic Lip Balm Gift Set. This is the time of year when everyone’s lips could use extra TLC, so pamper his with this set of four Original Beeswax Burt’s Bees Moisturizing Lip Balm that come in a holiday-ready box. That also makes it the ideal grooming stocking-stuffer gift for Dad. Famously sustainable, the 100 percent natural origin lip balm is made with beeswax, vitamin E and peppermint oil to moisturize and treat dry lips with a light minty flavor.

Burt's Bees Beeswax Bounty Classic Lip Balm Gift Set $10.99 Buy Now

4. Heated Razor Starter Kit by GilletteLabs

Dad doesn’t have to go to the barber to get a luxurious hot towel shave. Gift him this Heated Razor Starter Kit by GilletteLabs and he can get one whenever he’d like from the comfort of his own bathroom. Simply push the button and the razor heats up, with two adjustable temperature levels so Dad can get it just right. The razor features FlexDisc technology so that it contours to his facial features, giving him the closest, smoothest shave possible and boasts a waterproof design. The kit comes with the heated razor and two Gillette Heated Razor Cartridges, with a magnetic dock that offers wireless charging for up to six shaves.

Heated Razor Starter Kit by GilletteLabs $200.00 Buy Now

5. Aromatherapy Associates Forest Therapy Bath & Shower Oil

In case Dad hasn’t heard, Forest Bathing is one of the biggest wellness trends out there right now. When he can’t go for a walk in the woods to gather this thoughts, this Forest Therapy Bath & Shower Oil by Aromatherapy Associates is the next best thing. Like many other beauty and wellness trends, Forest bathing originated in Japan and the blend of natural ingredients captures spending time in nature. There’s pink pepper fruit from the Peruvian Andes, juniper berry collected from the mountains of Macedonia, calming Mediterranean cypress and uplifting Sicilian lemon. Whenever he takes a bath or shower, he can add a few drops, close his eyes and pretend he’s surrounded by tall, towering trees.

Aromatherapy Associates Forest Therapy Bath & Shower Oil $71.00 Buy Now

6. Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Moisture From Head to Toe Set

Do you know what dad doesn’t want for the holidays? Dry skin. Solve that problem with Dr. Jart+’s set that soothes. The ceramide-based skin-care line is all about delivering deep moisture and strengthening the skin barrier, so itchiness, fine lines, dullness and uneven texture are no longer worries. The brand’s signature blend of five ceramides create a protective layer to prevent water loss, boosting elasticity and firmness. The trio includes full sizes of the Ceramidin Cream and Ceramidin Body Lotion, as well as one sheet mask, the Ceramidin Facial Barrier Mask.

Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Moisture from Head to Toe Set $48.00 Buy Now

7. Black Orchid & Ombré Leather Travel Spray Set

The only thing better than gifting Dad a Tom Ford fragrance for the holidays is giving him two. This set features two of Tom Ford’s bestsellers in travel sizes, making them great for on-the-go and travel. There’s Black Orchid, an intoxicating juice of deep, dark accords, black orchids and spice. Inspired by the desert landscapes out west, Ombré Leather Eau de Parfum spotlights leather, floral leather and cool spices.

Black Orchid & Ombre Leather Travel Spray Set $78.00 Buy Now

8. Jack Black Clean & Cool Body Basics

Dad can pop this into his gym bag and he’ll be all set to freshen up after every workout, making this one of the best holiday grooming gifts. The set has everything he needs packed into the sleek black travel bag, covering the bases for his face, hair and body. Each product is in Jack Black’s signature allover scent that’s delightfully refreshing. He can suds up with the All-Over Wash to cleanse his hair, body and face. The Pit Boss Antiperspirant and Deodorant will keep him dry and fresh for hours and the Cool Moisture Body Lotion delivers long-lasting hydration and with a cooling sensation as soon as it hits the skin. Since they thought of everything, a black loofah is included.

Jack Black Clean & Cool Body Basics $54.00 Buy Now

9. Kiehl’s Men’s Ultimate Age Fighters

Help Dad turn back the clock with Kiehl’s antiaging greatest hits, packed in a charming gift box. The trio includes their Age Defender Cleanser, a two-in-one clay mask and exfoliating face wash; Age Defender Eye Repair to tackle dark circles and fine lines; and Age Defender Moisturizer, which lifts and firms while hydrating. All three products simultaneously boost the skin barrier while minimizing signs of aging for men.

Kiehl’s Men’s Ultimate Age Fighters $65.00 Buy Now

10. Gucci Guilty Pour Homme Eau de Toilette Set

If Dad needs to freshen up his fragrance, get him what all the cool kids are wearing: Gucci Guilty Pour Homme. The Eau de Toilette and Shower Gel come inside the striking box that will be a standout under the tree. Tell Dad to layer the products to give the citrusy, woodsy scent extra staying power. Top notes of pink pepper and Italian lemon mingle with a heart of orange blossom absolute, neroli and French lavender, with a base of patchouli and cedarwood.

Gucci Guilty Pour Homme Eau de Toilette Set $81.00 Buy Now