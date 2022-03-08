Here’s How to Try the Faux Facial Piercing Trend From the Givenchy F/W ‘22 Runway

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Hear us out: Today’s facial piercings are not necessarily your mother’s facial piercings. At the recently wrapped Paris Fashion Week F/W ’22, several storied fashion houses, including Dior, Givenchy and Rochas, sent models strutting down the catwalk wearing different iterations of alternative punk rock, or as one editor calls it “industrial-tinged,” styles, with even tougher-looking, faux facial accents accompanying them.

Bulky, silver studs decorated the Givenchy models’ foreheads and upper lips — known in the piercing world as a “double Monroe” —while Balmain opted for a single, but very large, silver lip ring.

Extreme or avant garde facial piercings and adornments are nothing new to the fashion world, but what’s different about today’s facial jewelry is the fact that we’re starting to see these styles off the catwalk and in ordinary places, like the grocery store or coffee shop, not just some underground cool kids dance party.

“I think this is a trend that’s already been happening, and now that Givenchy showed it, it has gotten an even bigger boost,” explains celebrity makeup artist and founder of Neen, Jeanine Lobell. “Look at Facelace by Phyllis Cohen, she’s been doing this for years.”

Indeed, Cohen’s beloved, bright and bold stick-on, peel-off makeup accessories, like eye makeup in the shape of flames or Swarovski-studded, crystallized eyeliners, has attracted fans like David Bowie and Lady Gaga since its launch in the ’80s. And thank to the popularity of “Euphoria”, teens and fashion-forward adults are feeling emboldened to try out different, daring styles in their everyday life, not just Halloween or themed parties. After all, the piercings are fake and removable, so there’s no real commitment involved.

“Makeup is no longer seen as pure ‘self improvement’ and more about self-expression, which is fantastic,” continues Lobell. “Euphoria has certainly said ‘anything goes’ loud and clear, and I say just go for it. There are no rules.”

Below are a few easy to use facial accessories to help get your creative juices flowing. As Lobell suggests, take this inspo and run with it, but most of all, “just have some fun!”

To go the way of Givenchy, give these Jforyou fake eyebrow or lip rings a whirl. With 100 pieces of stick-on dermal piercing studs and balls, from silver to a rainbow of metallics, you'll never run out of options.



If your vibe runs more light-hearted and playful than rocker, try a dazzler from this nine-sheet pack of multi-use, self-adhesive facial gems and rhinestones from Outus in a huge variety of colors to adorn your eyelids, forehead, body or just about anywhere you please. "Have your make up be in sync with the jewels, like colors, and that make you go 'wait, is that the make up or the jewels?'" suggests Lobell, like applying a bright eyeshadow in the same shade as the rhinestone to really make the whole look pop.

"If you wear a decent amount of face jewelry, you can do the rest of your makeup more mellow," says Lobell, adding that you could do "something more monochromatic and ethereal to show off the jewels straight up." For example, dotting these faux pearls from your inner eyelid in a mega arch over the brow bone to the outer corner of your eye.

