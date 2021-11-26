Skip to main content
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 24, 2021

Glossier’s Black Friday Sale Is Marking Down the Perfume I Can’t Live Without

Glossier's signature fragrance somehow smells different but amazing on everyone, and it's marked down right now.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Glossier You is the signature fragrance from this cult-favorite brand, and the fact that it’s 20% off for Black Friday has honestly made my week.

These kind of savings almost never happen, and just might lead me to purchasing more than one bottle. I could lie and say these are best to give as gifts, but I don’t think I’d be able to give these precious bottles away. Seriously, this perfume is great for one million reasons, but my favorite is probably that it’s so long-wearing. I think this has to do with the fact that it adjusts to your specific skin pH and personal pheromones to pack a major (and unique-to-you!) scent-filled punch.

In addition to being long-wearing, this perfume does smell different on everyone. In fact, I know this to be true firsthand. On two separate occasions, I’ve been asked what perfume I’m wearing, and after telling each person it’s Glossier You, they replied, “Oh, it smells so different when I wear it!” I’ll even go out on a limb here and say that I actually like it more the longer it’s been on.

On that note, let’s talk about the actual scent. It offers a heavenly musky, woodsy scent. Glossier’s CEO Emily Weiss was actually quoted saying that she wanted it to “smell like your boyfriend’s neck after he’s been wearing cologne for eight hours.” I think that quote has stuck with me because, yeah, that might be the exact element I’ve been missing in my perfume all these years.

The top note is of pink pepper, which the site describes as offering both a “sparkling” and “spicy” aroma. From there, it has ambrette seeds and ambery ambrox, both of which give it a musky yet not-too-manly undertone. Finally, there’s white iris, which creates a slightly femininity scent without being too overpowering.

At $60, it’s already pretty reasonably priced, but marked down even further there’s even less of an excuse not to add this one to your cart. If you can manage to give it away, it would be the perfect gift for beauty mavens or practically any woman, because it’s essentially a personalized perfume.

Another pro-tip? The brand’s Body Hero Daily Oil Wash is one of the better-smelling skincare products you can buy, and while Glossier hasn’t made that scent into a fragrance just yet, you can still enjoy the OG for 20% less than the original price as part of Glossier’s sitewide Black Friday sale. Below, I’ve rounded up some more of my absolute favorites from Glossier’s Black Friday sale.

Glossier Body Hero Daily Oil Wash

Body Hero Daily Oil Wash

Glossier Body Hero Daily Oil Wash $18  $14 Buy Now

Glossier The Core Lip Collection

The Core Lip Collection

Glossier The Core Lip Collection $44  $28 Buy Now

 

Glossier Boy Brow

Glossier Boy Brow

Glossier $16  $12 Buy Now

 Glossier Lidstar

Glossier Lidstar

Glossier Lidstar $18  $14 Buy Now

Glossier Special #2: Winter Layers

Glossier Special #2: Winter Layers

Glossier Special #2: Winter Layers $18  $14 Buy Now

Glossier's Black Friday Sale Marks Down

