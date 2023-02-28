Glossier Is Officially Available at Sephora — Shop Editor-Tested Favorites Now.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Sephora is home to over 340 beauty brands, ranging from boutique women’s fragrance collections to up-and-coming makeup lines and stalwart skin care companies. Although the retailer regularly adds new beauty brands to its lineup, few summon as much excitement as Glossier — as of this week, shoppers can restock their favorites from the minimalistic beauty brand in 600 Sephora stores throughout the US and Canada and at sephora.com.

Glossier launched in 2014 with much fanfare; the line resonated with guys and girls alike for its skin-first approach to beauty. Instead of full-coverage foundation, Glossier offers a sheer, skin-revealing tint that subtly evens out your complexion. Rather than richly pigmented powder blush, the brand debuted their Cloud Paint liquid blush with watercolor-like, blendable color payoff. Beyond the less-is-more approach to makeup, Glossier also plays into ease of use with every product. Boy Brow defines your arches in a quick swipe; Balm Dotcom delivers a flush of lip color that doesn’t require a mirror to reapply.

Until now, Glossier products were only available at the brand’s retail stores and online at glossier.com. With the brand’ availability on Sephora’s shelves and online, Glossier lovers will have more ways to shop their favorites at a discount throughout the year. Sephora Beauty Insiders (it’s free to sign up) get free shipping on all orders, and receive exclusive discounts during sales throughout the year, typically in April, August, and November. Those in major cities can get their Glossier goodies stat with same-day delivery via Sephora’s partnership with DoorDash.

WWD Shop editors have tested the majority of Glossier products, and these eight skin care, makeup, and fragrance finds are our favorites. Shop them at Sephora now.

Shop Editor-Tested Glossier Favorites at Sephora

Glossier Balm Dotcom Number of shades: Nine

Nine Key ingredients: Castor seed oil and synthetic beeswax

Castor seed oil and synthetic beeswax Editor testing and review notes: “A little goes a long way with this salve; we love how it amplifies lips with hydrating ingredients and a touch of color. The reformulation features a new delivery system that makes it easier than ever to apply.” Balm Dotcom launched with Glossier’s original product lineup in 2014, but this formula recently got a makeover, so it’s now fully vegan. The Wild Fig shade is a cult-favorite for its jammy, coral tint (read more about Wild Fig here), but you can’t go wrong with any of the sheer shades. Courtesy of Sephora Glossier Balm Dotcom $14 Buy Now AT SEPHORA Related: The Best Lip Balms

Glossier Boy Brow Volumizing Eyebrow Gel-Pomade Number of shades: Five

Five Key ingredients: Beeswax and olive oil-derived emollients

Beeswax and olive oil-derived emollients Editor testing and review notes: “This brow gel ticks all the boxes — the spoolie’s small bristles coax out finer brow hairs to coat them with color, the formula offers flexible hold, and it contains ingredients that condition brow hairs.” If you’re looking for a new brow product, Glossier Boy Brow could be the one for you. Although the tube is small, it contains enough formula to give you months of good brow days. And the five shade options cater to blondes, brunettes, red heads, and those who prefer clear gel. Courtesy of Sephora Glossier Boy Brow $17 Buy Now AT SEPHORA

Glossier Futuredew Facial Oil-Serum Hybrid Key ingredients: Jojoba, grapeseed, evening primrose, and rosehip oils

Jojoba, grapeseed, evening primrose, and rosehip oils Editor testing and review notes: “This serum has a way of intensely hydrating your skin without making you overly shiny or greasy. It plays well with other products you layer underneath or on top, including makeup.” Glossier’s Futuredew Facial Oil-Serum Hybrid floods skin with hydrating and plumping ingredients. Glycerin hydrates skin, and a slew of oils and sugarcane-derived squalane lock that moisture in place for hours. If you suffer from dry skin or want a dewy complexion, this is your shortcut. Courtesy of Sephora Glossier Futuredew Facial Oil-Serum Hybrid $26 Buy Now AT SEPHORA Related: The Best Face Serums

Glossier Cloud Paint Gel Cream Blush Number of shades: Eight

Eight Key ingredients: Collagen and mica

Collagen and mica Editor testing and review notes: “A dot of this cream blush is plenty to give your cheeks a flush of color. The buttery texture blends well on bare skin, or over foundation — we recommend using clean fingertips or a makeup sponge to diffuse it.” Liquid blush has over 442.3 million views on TikTok, so it’s safe to say these modern alternative to powder cheek color are having a moment. Cloud Paint is a standout for its wide shade range that uplifts any skin tone. Shimmery mica adds some subtle illumination to each color. Courtesy of Sephora Glossier Cloud Paint Gel Cream Blush $20 Buy Now AT SEPHORA

Glossier After Baume Moisture Barrier Recovery Cream Key ingredients: Cupuaçu butter and babassu oil

Cupuaçu butter and babassu oil Editor testing and review notes: “This hyper-rich face cream is ideal for overnight use. The formula delivers similar hydration benefits to slugging with Vaseline or Aquaphor.” Dip your fingertips into Glossier After Baume Moisture Barrier Recovery Cream, and you’ll want to slather it on from head-to-toe. The cushiony face cream is full of ingredients that rehydrate dry skin; it’s thoughtfully formulated with multitasking powerhouses like babassu oil, which delivers vitamin E, antioxidants, and fatty acids. Courtesy of Sephora Glossier After Baume Moisture Barrier Recovery Cream $28 Buy Now AT SEPHORA

Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint for Dewy Sheer Coverage Number of shades: 12

12 Key ingredients: Glycerin

Glycerin Editor testing and review notes: “This skin tint is unlike similar formulas because it builds up beautifully on the skin. You can easily control the coverage, whether you like it sheer and subtle or a fuller coverage to conceal blemishes.” With smart squeeze-bottle packaging, Glossier’s Perfecting Skin Tint takes the messiness out of foundation — the product stays fresh and won’t leak when you take it on the go. The formula hydrates skin and delivers lightweight coverage you’ll love to smooth on year round. Courtesy of Sephora Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint for Dewy Sheer Coverage $26 Buy Now AT SEPHORA

Glossier Milky Oil Dual-Phase Waterproof Makeup Remover Key ingredients: Micellar water and vitamin B5

Micellar water and vitamin B5 Editor testing and review notes: “This bi-phase makeup remover makes any trace of makeup vanish. The formula contains oil to rehydrate skin, which is great for dry and combination skin types.” Those who wear waterproof mascara, full coverage foundation, and kohl eyeliner know that removing makeup can take as much time as applying it. Enter Glossier’s makeup remover: This formula expertly removes the grippiest pigments. Expect your skin to feel refreshed, not squeaky clean. Courtesy of Sephora Glossier Milky Oil Dual-Phase Waterproof Makeup Remover $14 Buy Now AT SEPHORA

Glossier You Eau de Parfum Editor testing and review notes: “This perfume wears well throughout the day. Its warm, woody notes have longevity without feeling overpowering when you mist it on.” If you’re sensitive to fragrance but love to wear a little something, you’ll love Glossier’s You Eau de Parfum. The perfume is designed to smell different on everyone — it has notes of pink pepper, musk, and white florals for a warm, comforting scent that won’t make your eyes water. Courtesy of Sephora Glossier You Eau de Parfum $64 Buy Now AT SEPHORA

Meet the Author

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News. She’s spent over five years researching, reporting on, and writing about the beauty industry for publications like Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She’s tested hundreds of products — including many of Glossier’s — during her time as a beauty editor, so she’s well-versed in selecting the products that make a meaningful difference in your skin and hair.