Glossier’s Wild Fig Balm Dotcom Is Back and Officially Here to Stay

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a Glossier fan, you know that the brand’s limited-edition products sell out before you can say “no-makeup makeup look.” When Glossier launched their first limited-edition flavor of Balm Dotcom, Wild Fig, in fall 2020, it became an immediate cult-favorite — and today the brand welcomed Wild Fig Balm Dotcom to their permanent collection. Now you don’t have to hit refresh on eBay to secure your tube (phew).

Glossier consistently pushes the boundaries for beauty products that subtly enhance the look of your skin, whether it’s their sheer liquid blush, lengthening mascara, or tone-evening foundation for all skin types. Although they’ve debuted a slew of new products since, their Balm Dotcom has been a bestseller since day one — it was one of the first four products Glossier debuted in 2014.

Balm Dotcom is a multi-purpose marvel; the salve comes in three clear colors (Original, Mint, and Coconut) you can smooth onto lips, cuticles, or dry patches for an occlusive layer that seals in moisture. The tinted options, like Wild Fig, deliver that same hydration with an understated hint of color for your lips. Wild Fig has a yummy stone fruit scent and a jammy color to match; its coral and berry tones have a way of brightening and adding richness to anyones lips, no matter your skin tone. Its limited-edition run left shoppers begging for restocks: It has over 26 million views on TikTok, and if you scroll through Glossier’s Instagram account, you’ll see commenters pleading for the coral-berry tint to be a permanent offering. As of today, their wishes have officially been granted.

Glossier Wild Fig Balm Dotcom Courtesy of Glossier Glossier Wild Fig Balm Dotcom $14 Buy Now AT GLOSSIER

Wild Fig’s spot in the permanent lineup isn’t the only newness for Balm Dotcom. Starting today, all flavors of Glossier’s balms are reformulated to be fully vegan; the salves are now free of lanolin and beeswax. Devotees will be pleased to know that the hydration powers are equal, as the formula now includes castor jelly and lab-made synthetic beeswax for the same balmy feel with the sheen of a great lip gloss. The angled-tip applicator is also new, allowing you to apply all the formula you’d like without using your fingertips to pat it in place. What hasn’t changed? The balm’s nourishing and softening vitamin E, shea butter, and safflower oil. Suffice to say there’s never been a better time to order a fresh Balm Dotcom.

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News. She’s spent over five years researching, reporting on, and writing about the beauty industry for publications like Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She’s tested hundreds of products during her time as a beauty editor, so she’s well-versed in selecting the products, like Glossier’s Balm Dotcom, that are worthy of a spot in your bag.