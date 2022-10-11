×
TikTok’s Favorite Grande Cosmetics Lash Serum Is a Gold Tube of Magic — And It’s 30% Off During the Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale

Even Brooke shields is a fan.

Grandecosmetics lash serum review lead art
Courtesy of Amazon

It’s safe to say that for many, like myself, having long beautiful lashes that frame the eyes and make them pop is a not-so-new desire. While we’ve faced all the questions on how others have luscious long lashes, few of us have come up with a solution to growing ultra-plush ones. Instead, we find ourselves gluing on falsies, researching the proper eyelash curler, and testing the best lengthening mascaras. For me, the struggle to find a trustworthy product has been real since the beginning of high school. However, a few months ago, I heard about the cult-loved Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, but I thought it sounded too good to be true and didn’t want to get my hopes up on a product that would prove to be ineffective.

After reading several of GrandeLASH-MD’s 35,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and reevaluating my options, I knew I had to test and review Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum. I bought this eyelash serum and surprisingly noticed the results immediately. And lucky for you, as part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Beauty Sale today, Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum is on sale for 30% off. That means fuller and longer lashes can be yours for less than $26.

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum $36  $25.20 Buy Now

  • Product Tested: Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
  • Key Ingredients: L-Proline, Hyaluronic Acid, Botanical Extract Blend, and Glycosaminoglycans
  • Period of Testing: I began testing in mid-May and have used it regularly.
  • Price of Product: It’s 30% off today as part of Amazon’s Early Access Deals and going for the record-low price of $25.20.
  • Pros: 
    • Enhances the look of natural lashes
    • Restores the appearance of brittle or damaged lashes
  • Cons:
    • Need to use consistently to see growth
    • It may cause redness or dark eye bags
  • Testing Verdict: If you’re looking to boost the appearance of your natural lashes without spending hundreds of dollars on pricey extensions, GrandeLASH-MD is an ideal choice. Not only is it easy to use, but it’s also proven to be effective.

What is the Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum?

Although it’s technically a lash-enhancer, I consider this serum multi-purpose because it’s enriched with a stellar blend of vitamins, peptides, amino acids, and conditioning ingredients like chamomile.

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum is a lightweight, concentrated treatment that boosts the length, volume, and health of your lashes. To create a fuller appearance, it lengthens some follicles and stimulates growth in others that are not currently producing lashes. Plus, it has a thin application brush so users can get close to the lash line for quick and effective results.

How to Use Grande Cosmetics’ GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum

It’s really quite simple. At nighttime, after washing your face, dip the brush into the tub and swipe the product across your upper lash lines. It performs properly at the root of your lashes, so you don’t have to coat the lengths of your lashes like mascara. Additionally, since it is a clear serum, you don’t have to worry about perfectly getting it onto your lash line like you would when applying your liquid or pencil eyeliner. However, don’t overuse the formula, and don’t use it on your lower lash line. Also, you should always apply it using the product’s fine-tip applicator (not your fingers or any other brush).

Although the bottle is tiny, it offers a lot of value — especially considering the tk% off today.  Once you’ve got the thicker, more extended look you’ve been hoping for, you can apply it every other day to maintain the length.

With this steep discount, I fully expect this serum to go fast. So, if you’re on the prowl for a new lash enhancer or are looking for a gift for the beauty lover in your life (it fits perfectly in a stocking stuffer), take the chance because you won’t find it for this price again anytime soon.

We Tested and Reviewed the Grande Cosmetics Lash Serum That's on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

