What’s Really Going On With Sourcing Costs?

Should VCs Be Approaching Beauty Differently?

Retail Weather Realities

The 12 Best Hair-Dryer Brushes For A Salon-Level Blowout

Get the va-va-volume you want with a DIY price tag.

By
Kaitlin Clark
Moroccanoil hot air brush on bathroom
Courtesy of Moroccanoil
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If the pandemic taught us one thing, it’s that we love a streamlined beauty routine. And when it comes to giving yourself a blowout, anything that will cut down on time, yet not sacrifice one bit of volume or shine, is nothing short of a miracle product. Enter: a hair brush dryer, a hot tool hybrid—half blow dryer, half traditional round brush—that can create waves, curls, or a smooth, straight blowout in one simple step.

“I’m a HUGE fan of blow dryer brushes!” says Chicago-based celebrity hairstylist, Alex Brown, who counts Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid as clients. “They are such an easy way to get a smooth, voluminous ‘blowout’ look. They make it easier to tame frizzy hair, rather than managing a dryer in one hand and a brush in the other.”

And the benefits keep rolling. Brown adds that they’re designed to not only combine two blowout steps into one to “make it quicker to achieve a nice style,” but also to manage and smooth all hair types and textures, even wispy fine hair. She says that “fine hair can achieve volume so much easier when using a blow dryer brush.”

Her trick is to start using a blow dryer brush on hair that is already 50% dry (and we recommend air-drying that first 50%!). Doing anything to soaking wet hair doubles the time, but especially in this case, because “it would also mean that you’re applying much more heat and tension on the hair for a longer period of time.”

But the most important step, according to celeb stylist Andrew Fitzsimons, is protecting your hair. “I tell my clients, friends, and anyone who will list: *always* use heat protectant on your hair! Never skip this step,” he cautions, adding that “as long as you’re protecting your hair and using hair brush dryers correctly,” then you shouldn’t have an issue with keeping hair healthy and breakage-free.

Below, Brown, Fitzsimons, and Annagjid “Kee” Taylor, the stylist that KeKe Palmer has on speed dial, and natural hair YouTuber, dish on the best hair brush dryers, tips on how to use them and how to maintain your hair’s health throughout.

1. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

With nearly 300k 5-star reviews on Amazon, this hot air hair dryer brush is clearly a game-changer, and the most popular hair brush dryer on Amazon. One reviewer with hair so thick she had to start doing arm workouts to manage holding up a hair dryer and brush for the eternity it took to dry her hair, says that the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer “took me 8 minutes” and to her disbelief, her hair looked “silkier than silk.” That is, after she triple checked that it had, in fact, only been 8 minutes.

REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer
Courtesy of Amazon

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer $44.99 Buy Now

2. Dyson Airwrap Styler

Once you overcome the sticker shock, you’ll thank your lucky stars that you gave the Dyson Airwrap Styler a whirl, says Brown of her favorite round brush hair dryer. “The heat control is amazing because it ensures the brush will never get too hot for your hair and I love all of the attachments it comes with. The barrel attachments are similar to curling iron size barrels that you can wrap your hair around to achieve a very bouncy blowout!”

Dyson Airwrap Styler
Courtesy of Sephora

Dyson Airwrap Styler $549 Buy Now

3. John Frieda Hot Air Brush

Before using any hair brush dryer, Fitzsimons recommends reading the instructions carefully “and maybe watch a few tutorials. It’s always super important to understand how to properly use a new heat tool, so you don’t end up like those viral videos where the girls burn their hair right off.” This magic wand from John Frieda delivers a powerful, high heat, along with several cool-down settings, which the ceramic barrel heats evenly, so you’ll get a perfect curl, pin-straight hair, or whatever pattern you want, smoothly and cautiously.

John Frieda Hot Air Brush
Courtesy of Amazon

John Frieda Hot Air Brush $49.99 Buy Now

4. Drybar Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush

Another favorite of Browns, this blow-dryer brush from the brand that basically invented on-the-go blowouts, features ionic technology to seal the cuticle and reduce flyaways. Its 2.44 inch barrel with slightly curved edges helps create a seamless curl, and the strategically placed vents around the brush maximize airflow to seriously cut down on drying time. The best part? It’s impossibly lightweight. “Investing in a good blow dryer brush will pay off in the end,” explains Brown, “and in the end, your hair will thank you for it.”

Drybar Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush
Courtesy of Sephora

Drybar Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush $150 Buy Now

5. Infinitipro By Conair Hot Brush

This genius tool by Conair is one of the best hot air brushes for fine or frizz-prone hair, thanks to its Advanced Ionic Technology, which provides twice the amount of ions, for an even heat with less damage. Its nylon and ball-tipped bristles offer just the right amount of tension to create volume while detangling still-damp hair. Taylor recommends only using a hair brush dryer on “freshly washed and conditioned hair, with heat protectant layered on,” especially for curly and coily hair types 3 and 4. Fitzsimons explains that curly hair “can handle a heat protection product that’s a bit thicker and more moisturizing. Check out Brigeo Heat Protection cream.” But to get that next-level shine, Taylor adds that “you can use additional shine products after using the heat tool.”

Infinitipro By Conair Hot Brush
Courtesy of Amazon

Infinitipro By Conair Hot Brush $39.99 Buy Now

6. Amika Hair Blow Dryer Brush

Unlike its ceramic-barreled sisters, the Amika Hair Blow Dryer Brush’s barrel is coated with tourmaline to swirl negative ions through your hair to slash frizzies and lift hair from the root to give mega-volume. A mix of long and short bristles detangles hair first, preventing any breakage from the blowout. For brushes with adjustable heat settings like this one, you can customize your blowout to have it exactly as you like it, but Brown recommends “using anything lower than the hottest setting to maintain hair integrity.

Amika Hair Blow Dryer Brush
Courtesy of Sephora

Amika Hair Blow Dryer Brush $100 Buy Now

7. Babylisspro Nano Titanium 2” Rotating Hot Hair Brush

With a 2” barrel that rotates forward and backwards, this Babylisspro styler with three different heat settings adds the perfect amount of bounciness to curls or shine to slick, straight strands. While this tool is no slouch when it comes to lift and volume, it’s especially great for a stick-straight blowout — just turn off the rotation, et voilà.

BabylissPro Nano Titanium Rotating Hot Hair Brush
Courtesy of Ultra

Babylisspro Nano Titanium 2” Rotating Hot Hair Brush $89.99 Buy Now

8. Moroccanoil Smooth Style Ceramic Heated Brush

Want a hair brush dryer, but with a flat iron design? Morrocanoil’s got you. Shaped like a paddle brush, this tool boasts ceramic cool-tip bristles that heat and cool quickly to minimize your hair’s heat time, which Brown says is key to a healthy relationship with heat tools. “Don’t use them too often,” she says. “Try to prolong your blowout to every few days, if possible. The less styling with heat, the healthier your hair will be.” Even with a paddle brush-style hair brush dryer, be sure to use a heat protectant to keep static at bay.

Moroccanoil Smooth Style Ceramic Heated Brush
Courtesy of Sephora

Moroccanoil Smooth Style Ceramic Heated Brush $130 Buy Now

9. Hot Tools 24K Gold Charcoal Infused One-Step Blowout

The beautiful design not only looks super chic on your vanity, but it’s one of the best hair brush dryers to give hair gorgeous volume and body. This Hot Tools blowout brush’s Direct Ion innovation maintains a neutral charge on the hair, making flyaways and static a thing of the past, and the boar tech bristles let hair glide seamlessly through, but a pro tip from Taylor: “Make sure your hair is well detangled ahead of using a tool like a blowout brush.”

Hot Tools 24K Gold Charcoal Infused One-Step Blowout
Courtesy of Ulta

Hot Tools 24K Gold Charcoal Infused One-Step Blowout $74.99 Buy Now

10. Ghd Rise Hot Round Brush

“People with short hair can definitely use a blow dryer brush, too,” says Brown. The trick is to find a blowout brush that is light and tight enough to sail through strands, like Ghd’s Hot Round Brush. Its 1.25 inch barrel heats quickly to a consistent 365 degrees for an even impact from root to end, while the half-centimeter nylon bristles create soft styling tension close to the root for lots of lift for strands that may be too short for bigger barreled brushes. Those with lob or bob-length styles — or shorter! — can create the blowout of their dreams.

 

Ghd Rise Hot Round Brush
Courtesy of Sephora

Ghd Rise Hot Round Brush $189 Buy Now

11. L’Ange Le Volume 70MM 2-in-1 Volumizing Brush Dryer

Powerful, hushed, and clocking in at less than two pounds, L’Ange’s Brush Dryer is built with Tesla-style high-tech features — our favorite is the variety of heat and speed settings — low is ideal for fine hair, high is best for thick or textured, and ending a blast of the cool setting will enhance shine and lock the style into place. To boot, its advanced ion engineering will leave strands satin-smooth and show your frizz who’s boss.

L’Ange Le Volume 70MM 2-in-1 Volumizing Brush Dryer
Courtesy of Ulta

L’Ange Le Volume 70MM 2-in-1 Volumizing Brush Dryer $99 Buy Now

12. Bed Head Blow Out Freak One Step Dry + Volume

What sets this Bed Head hair brush dryer apart is the thoughtful placement and structure of the brush bristles. Featuring two very distinct bristle designs, the bushy tufted bristles are on opposite sides to give hair volume while the smaller nylon ones are spaced evenly all over to brush the hair with every pull through to control shape. “To tame flyaways, brush down from roots to ends starting at your part,” explains Brown. “I like to smooth my hand over the hair after drying to help lay them down.” And with three temperature settings, this brush is also a great option for dry or damaged hair, “just use the lowest setting and be gentle,” she says.

Bed Head Blow Out Freak One Step Dry + Volume
Courtesy of Ulta

Bed Head Blow Out Freak One Step Dry + Volume $59.99 Buy Now

Icon Link Plus Icon

