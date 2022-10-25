The Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Sale Event Has Great Deals on Hair Dryer Brushes Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

We all know Amazon’s beauty selection has amazing TikTok-famous finds and affordable hair dryers. However, recently the retailer’s selection of blow dryers is better than ever, with a wide selection of the latest and greatest hair dryer brushes that help you achieve salon-worthy blowouts at home in one streamlined step. The best part? Thanks to the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Sale Event, you can treat yourself or any woman on your holiday gifting list who loves beauty gifts to these must-have discounted hair styling tools.

This hair dryer sale has steep discounts of up to 64% off. You can snag a hair brush dryer that suits every hair type and texture, like Revlon’s 2.0 Volumizer — the best hair dryer on Amazon — which is almost at the lowest price ever, according to camelcamelcamel.com. In addition, you can take 50% off Conair’s hair tools, including its favored blow dryer with thousands of five-star reviews, which is ideal for those with fine hair. Even those with curly hair can find their perfect hair dryer match with CHI’s Volumizer 4-in-1 Blowout Dryer, Hot Tools’ Pro Artist dryer brush which is lightweight, best for thick hair, has over 16,000 five-star reviews, and is on sale for 49% off.

While you don’t need to be an Amazon Prime member to receive the big savings, if you’re not signed up, we suggest you do to get speedy two-day shipping. So keep scrolling to find the best hair brush dryer deals, and act fast because these markdowns won’t last long.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Colorways: Black, Mint, Teal

Black, Mint, Teal Wattage: 1100 watts

1100 watts Weight: 1.63 Pounds

1.63 Pounds Speed/Heat settings: Low, medium, high, cool

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 hair dryer let you get closer to the roots to unlock even more style, whether you want to go voluminous or stick straight. Plus, it’s versatile enough for all hair types, so you don’t have to worry about your locks getting damaged.

What Reviewers Say: “This device is magic and half the drying time and I timed it. So easy too. Better than a round brush while holding a dryer. Don’t bother with the other brands, Revlon has perfected this.”

REVLON One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush $48 $69.99 Buy Now

Infinitipro by Conair The Knot Dr. All-in-One Oval Dryer Brush

Colorways: Purple

Purple Wattage: 1000 watts

1000 watts Weight: 1.3 Pounds

1.3 Pounds Heat settings: Cool, low, high

The Knot Dr. All-In-One Dryer Brush is all you need to detangle, dry, style, and volumize your hair. It has vertical airflow vents that allow for optimal performance along the oval-shaped barrel, which smooths the hair out while adding volume at the root and soft bouncy curls at the ends. It even comes with a volume pik attachment for extra root lift.

What Reviewers Say: “I have long, thick, natural hair. I normally air dry when wearing my hair curly because diffusers always give me frizz however, with the small nozzle this dryer has I’m able to direct the flow exactly where I need it and dry my curls without the frizz. When I use the brush attachment my hair dries quickly and is smooth and tangle-free. I was surprised at how lightweight and easy to use it was. It is a must-have for prepping hair for braided styles or anytime you want sleek results without spending the entire day to get them.”

INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR The Knot Dr. All-in-One Oval Dryer Brush $54.99 $28.69 Buy Now

CHI Volumizer 4-in-1 Blowout Brush

Colorways: Black, Rose Gold

Black, Rose Gold Wattage: 250 watts

250 watts Weight: 2 Pounds

2 Pounds Heat settings: High, low, cool

What makes CHI’s Volumizer 4-in-1 Blowout Brush different from the rest is that it features nylon and tufted bristles. These two distinct bristle designs help to create tension at the root of the hair giving hair a full body with just one pass.

What Reviewers Say: “I previously owned a cheap off-brand volumizer & this chi option is completely worth the extra coin. Not only does it give several options for use, it dries the hair quicker with less heat. It is also very well made. No regrets.”

CHI Volumizer 4-in-1 Blowout Brush $62.31 $52.96 Buy Now

Hot Tools Pro Artist White Gold Detachable One Step Volumizer and Hair Dryer

Colorways: White

White Wattage: 1100 watts

1100 watts Weight: 2 Pounds

2 Pounds Heat settings: High, low, cool

This hair dryer features the brand’s signature direct Ion innovation, which maintains a neutral charge on the hair, making flyaways and static a thing of the past, and the boar tech bristles let hair glide seamlessly through.

What Reviewers Say: “Had two Revlon’s that over heated at the end of their lives. Thought I would try a different brand. This one doesn’t get so hot that it burns me or my hair and this actually dries my long hair in half the time as my old ones. So very happy with this purchase”

HOT TOOLS Pro Artist White Gold Detachable One Step Volumizer and Hair Dryer $99.99 $39.99 Buy Now

L’Ange Le Volume 2-in-1 Titanium Brush Dryer

Colorways: Black

Black Wattage: 1100 watts

1100 watts Weight: 2.56 Pounds

2.56 Pounds Heat settings: High, low, cool

L’Ange’s Le Volume brush dryer has iconic plates to reduce frizz and iconic technology to prevent heat from causing damage to the hair follicles. The barrel is also easy-to-twist and lets you choose three heat settings with an LED light to indicate which one you’ve chosen.

What Reviewers Say: “This is the greatest thing since sliced bread – lol. Ok, it is really great. I have shoulder-length thin hair that has made styling my hair a breeze. I have semi-curly hair and straighten it. This does the job so easily without pulling out half my head of hair like other brands did. Definitely a keeper!!”