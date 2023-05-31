How To Get Halle Bailey’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ Mermaidcore Beauty Look

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Halle Bailey’s iridescent glow in the new “The Little Mermaid” live action move is supplying waves of inspiration for this summer’s Mermaidcore trend. Bailey’s enchanting, lit-from-within underwater glam was imagined by makeup artist Kat Ali, who just shared a complete breakdown of the products she used to create Princess Ariel’s ethereal look. From hydrating skin care, dewy foundation, shimmering eyes, pearlescent highlights, and even shell-toned nails, here’s all the mermaid-approved beauty products to grab for summer — fished straight out of “The Little Mermaid.”

Mermaidcore beauty trends encompass everything from glossy skin, coral cheeks, and long flowing hair. With the beauty breakdown Ali shared on Instagram today, you can achieve Bailey’s version of oceanic glam from head to fins at home. For Ariel’s look, Ali began by prepping Bailey’s skin with hydrating Glossier products and Avène’s eye cream. She said that Kate Somerville’s SPF makeup setting spray “was an absolute lifesaver shooting in 40 degrees C in Sardinia,” along with Black Girl Sunscreen’s SPF 30 lotion under Bailey’s makeup.

Ali used an assortment of dewy face products, including Mac Cosmetics’ Face and Body foundation, which is famous for its use on film sets, as well as Milk Makeup’s cream blush stick, and a golden highlighter palette from Dior Beauty. Bailey’s eyes were softly gilded and defined using a Tom Ford eyeshadow palette, while her lips were painted in sheer brown nude lipsticks. As for lashes, Bailey wore extensions created by lash techs Ria Biggerstaff-Hudson and Libby Bushby; you can grab a waterproof volumizing mascara for a similar fluttery effect.

And don’t forget about nails — Bailey’s nail artist Stephanie Staunton revealed that she mixed two pale pink gel polishes from Bio Sculpture to create a sandy sheen that sparkled with subtle gold flecks. As for hair, “The Little Mermaid” hair stylist Camille Friend shared that Bailey’s gorgeous mermaid mane went through several rounds of trial and error in order to achieve Ariel’s hair. (The final result included an estimated $150,000 worth of extensions.)

If you want to achieve Mermaidcore glam à la “The Little Mermaid” this summer, scroll below the shop all the beauty products worn by Halle Bailey as Ariel.

