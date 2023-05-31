×
Pro-Pride Coalition Calls on Target to ‘Not Give In’ to Anti-LGBTQ ‘Bullies’

Victoria Beckham Looks to Elegance and Her Childhood for Resort 2024

Sharon Chuter Leaves Uoma Beauty C-suite, Board

How To Get Halle Bailey’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ Mermaidcore Beauty Look

Go for under-the-sea glam this summer.

Halle Bailey attends the Australian premiere of "The Little Mermaid" at State Theatre on May 22, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)
Getty Images/Lisa Maree Williams / Stringer

Halle Bailey’s iridescent glow in the new “The Little Mermaid” live action move is supplying waves of inspiration for this summer’s Mermaidcore trend. Bailey’s enchanting, lit-from-within underwater glam was imagined by makeup artist Kat Ali, who just shared a complete breakdown of the products she used to create Princess Ariel’s ethereal look. From hydrating skin care, dewy foundation, shimmering eyes, pearlescent highlights, and even shell-toned nails, here’s all the mermaid-approved beauty products to grab for summer — fished straight out of “The Little Mermaid.”

Mermaidcore beauty trends encompass everything from glossy skin, coral cheeks, and long flowing hair. With the beauty breakdown Ali shared on Instagram today, you can achieve Bailey’s version of oceanic glam from head to fins at home. For Ariel’s look, Ali began by prepping Bailey’s skin with hydrating Glossier products and Avène’s eye cream. She said that Kate Somerville’s SPF makeup setting spray “was an absolute lifesaver shooting in 40 degrees C in Sardinia,” along with Black Girl Sunscreen’s SPF 30 lotion under Bailey’s makeup.

Ali used an assortment of dewy face products, including Mac Cosmetics’ Face and Body foundation, which is famous for its use on film sets, as well as Milk Makeup’s cream blush stick, and a golden highlighter palette from Dior Beauty. Bailey’s eyes were softly gilded and defined using a Tom Ford eyeshadow palette, while her lips were painted in sheer brown nude lipsticks. As for lashes, Bailey wore extensions created by lash techs Ria Biggerstaff-Hudson and Libby Bushby; you can grab a waterproof volumizing mascara for a similar fluttery effect.

And don’t forget about nails — Bailey’s nail artist Stephanie Staunton revealed that she mixed two pale pink gel polishes from Bio Sculpture to create a sandy sheen that sparkled with subtle gold flecks. As for hair, “The Little Mermaid” hair stylist Camille Friend shared that Bailey’s gorgeous mermaid mane went through several rounds of trial and error in order to achieve Ariel’s hair. (The final result included an estimated $150,000 worth of extensions.)

If you want to achieve Mermaidcore glam à la “The Little Mermaid” this summer, scroll below the shop all the beauty products worn by Halle Bailey as Ariel.

Related: Glossier's Wild Fig Balm Dotcom Is Here to Stay

Related:
Related: The Best Foundations for All Skin Types

Related:
Olivia Cigliano is a Commerce Writer & Producer at Footwear News and WWD where she writes shopping content across fashion, beauty, footwear, TikTok style trends, and more. Cigliano received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Emerson College, and her byline can be found in publications including Elite Daily and CR Fashion Book. She is currently based in New York City. Learn more about us here.

