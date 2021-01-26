All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The debut of Halsey’s makeup line About-Face has caused quite the stir among her fans. After much anticipation, the musician’s cosmetics collection officially launched on Monday exclusively on Aboutface.com, inviting fans and makeup lovers alike to experience her art-inspired makeup line that channels the grunge and eccentricity of the early 2000s as well as Halsey’s boundary-pushing glam.

Launching with 40 units and products catering to the eye, lips and complexion categories, each available in a vibrant assortment of shades, About-Face encourages creativity and experimentation with versatile and easy-to-use formulas and universally flattering shade ranges.

About-Face Light Lock Stick

One of the brand’s best-selling products, the About-Face Light Lock Stick is a crème highlight stick that creates a multidimensional shine with its intense light-reflecting pearlescent formula. Designed to glide across the skin without disrupting your complexion makeup, this highlighter creates a luminous, high-wattage glow and is available in three shades.

About-Face Paint-It Matte Lip Color

The About-Face Paint-It Matte Lip Color is a liquid matte lipstick designed with a flexible, long-lasting formula. Infused with natural peppermint oil to enhance your lips’ fullness, this matte lip is available in six shades and dries fast for easy application but doesn’t strip your lips of moisture, boasting intense color payoff and comfortable longwear.

About-Face Matte Fluid Eye Paint

The About-Face Matte Fluid Eye Paint is an ultra-pigmented liquid eye shadow that delivers intense staying power. Available in six bold hues, its buildable matte formula elevates your eyes while offering a customizable experience to best suit your makeup style. Created for easy use, it glides smoothly across the skin and can be easily blended, but won’t budge, smudge or transfer once it dries.

About-Face Light Lock Highlight Fluid

For those who prefer liquid highlight formulations, enter the About-Face Light Lock Highlight Fluid. This beaming liquid highlight creates an instant lit-from-within glow that feels weightless while making a huge impact. Supercharged with light-reflecting pearls, the Light Lock Highlight Fluid is available in three shades and selling out fast.

About-Face Shadowstick

Dress up your eyes with the About-Face Shadowstick, a long-wearing eye shadow stick that comes in a stunning array of shades and finishes. Promising more than 10 hours of color payoff and wear, this eye shadow stick is packed with pigment and takes your eye shadow glam to new heights with just one sweep. Choose between eight vibrant shades and varying matte and pearlescent finishes.

About-Face Light Lock Powder

Powder highlight fans, rejoice: the About-Face Light Lock Powder is here to help you glow. Designed to be worn alone or layered with other highlighters as Halsey prefers, its powder formula applies smoothly onto the skin to create a glass-like shimmer while ensuring a multidimensional finish. Available in four shades, it can be applied using your fingers or your go-to powder brush.

