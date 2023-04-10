Michelle Pfeiffer’s Fragrance Line Henry Rose Just Dropped Luxe Body Moisturizers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Michelle Pfeiffer’s eco-minded fragrance line, Henry Rose, just dropped a luxurious body cream collection featuring body lotions in six of the brand’s most beloved scents.

Henry Rose launched in spring 2019, on a mission to pull back the curtain on ingredients commonly found in fragrances. Pfeiffer collaborated with the Environmental Working Group and fragrance house IFF to create perfumes that are as luxurious as they are sustainable. Henry Rose perfumes are the first to be both EWG Verified and Cradle to Cradle certified — two stamps of approval that involve rigorous vetting of the brand’s safety and sustainability efforts. Apart from these popular perfumes for women, Henry Rose also offers luxury candles in a handful of the brand’s top fragrances.

Henry Rose’s new body creams package these sustainable scents in rich body creams for daily wear. They have a subtler fragrance than the brand’s eau de parfums, making them ideal for layering under your favorite women’s perfumes or men’s cologne. True to the brand’s eco-minded ethos, the formulas are cased in recyclable glass jars with cartons made out of 100 percent compostable hemp paper. As for the cream’s benefits: You’ll get skin-softening shea butter, soothing vitamin E, and skin barrier-boosting vitamin B5.

Celebrities swoon for Henry Rose scents. In an interview with Wall Street Journal last fall, Anne Hathaway described the Sheep’s Clothing eau de parfum as a summertime favorite that makes her feel “happy and sensuous.” Naomi Watts called the Windows Down fragrance “gentle and surprising” during a 2022 interview with CNN Underscored. Both of these scents are included in the new body cream offerings.

Beyond sustainable ingredients and celebrity approved-scents, these body creams are gorgeously packaged in heavy glass jars. If you’re after Mother’s Day gifts or wellness gifts for yourself, look no further. Shop the new body creams and restock our editor-approved Henry Rose perfumes below.

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News. She’s spent over five years researching, reporting on, and writing about the beauty industry for publications like Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She’s tested hundreds of products during her time as a beauty editor, so she’s well-versed in selecting the products that make a meaningful difference in your skin and hair.