HigherDose Sauna Blankets and More Are Up to 25% Off Right Now

We all have a wellness junkie in our lives: Maybe it’s the friend who’s always decked out in athleisure, a coworker who’s practically married to her Theragun, or your bestie that’s always testing out new sheet masks (or maybe you’re all the above). There’s no denying that self care is having a moment. Brands are debuting all kinds of tools and tech that make it easy to bring the top wellness treatments into your home. There’s facial tools that make your skin radiant, electric foot massagers to treat your feet, candles that transport you to the spa, and acupressure mats for head-to-toe relaxation.

One brand that’s making waves in the wellness space is HigherDose. The female-founded company aims to provide tools and technology that help your body release mood-boosting dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, and endorphins (we usually get a surge of these chemicals, often referred to as “happy hormones” from things like exercise and sunlight).

Just in time for holiday shopping, HigherDose is offering a sitewide sale on their tech-forward devices and accessories that help you sweat, relax, and get some relief. Their Infrared Sauna Blanket is the most popular offering on the site — slip into it for an hour to elevate your heartbeat and get a good sweat. It’s rarely on sale, but right now you can get 20% off. HigherDose is offering discounts on bundles, which combine their bestsellers — like their LED Face mask — with accessories that elevate your experience while using them. You’re also able to shop supplements and self care must-haves like magnesium bath salts and body oil that are great for gifting women or men in your life.

HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket HigherDose’s bestselling sauna blanket looks like a chic sleeping bag, but as the name suggests, it’s more like a portable sauna. The wellness accessory features infrared technology that boosts your circulation and encourages sweating to loosen up tight muscles, make your skin glow, and so much more after an hour of resting in it. Read our full HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket review here. Courtesy of Higher Dose HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket $599 $479 Buy Now

HigherDose Sauna Blanket Bundle Don’t miss out on this special offering that features HigherDose’s bestselling sauna blanket. This bundle also includes a washable sweat-absorbing insert for easy cleaning, and magnesium-rich detox drops to sip before you slip in. Courtesy of Higher Dose HigherDose Sauna Blanket Bundle $717 $539 Buy Now

HigherDose Infrared PEMF Mat This mat employs something called PEMF (pulsed electromagnetic field) that works with infrared heat to lull you into a tranquil state of mind, release tight muscles, and relieve sore joints. The mat gets its weight from twenty pounds of crystals — it’s firm enough to stretch out or lay on top. Courtesy of Higher Dose HigherDose Infrared PEMF Mat $1,095 $876 Buy Now

HigherDose Chill Bundle Nab this bundle for your always-stressed BFF: They’ll get all the mind- and body-calming benefits from the Infrared PEMF Mat plus bath salts, magnesium gummy vitamins, and a body mist. The high-value set is nearly 25% off right now. Courtesy of Higher Dose HigherDose Chill Bundle $1,208 $919 Buy Now

HigherDose Infrared PEMF Go-Mat This small version of the brand’s Infrared PEMF Mat delivers the same relaxation benefits of the standard size, but you can slip it onto your desk chair or use it to spot treat smaller areas like your low back or shoulders. Courtesy of HigherDose HigherDose Infrared PEMF Go-Mat $599 $479 Buy Now

HigherDose Full Spectrum Infrared Sauna Yes, you can also shop a full-size sauna during this sale. This investment piece, which comfortably fits two people, is complete with carbon heaters, red Canadian cedar wood, and a pretty black wood exterior. You’ll get benefits from three levels of full-spectrum infrared waves that can help your immunity, improve your circulation, and give you a healthy sweat, plus light therapy that helps your skin get radiant. Last year’s New Year’s goals could never. Courtesy of HigherDose HigherDose Full Spectrum Infrared Sauna $7,599 $7,099 Buy Now

HigherDose Red Light Face Mask Red light therapy is popular in the skin care space for good reason: The wavelengths may help with everything from wrinkles to acne to redness. This cordless mask is wearable, so you can multitask while you’re treating your skin. Courtesy of HigherDose HigherDose Red Light Face Mask $299 $239 Buy Now

HigherDose Deck The Bathroom Bundle This bath product set makes a functional gift for the ones in your life that have a daily self care ritual: It includes bath salts, body oil, and a salt mist. Magnesium is incorporated in each item for its calming benefits. Courtesy of HigherDose HigherDose Deck The Bathroom Bundle $163 $119 Buy Now

HigherDose Supercharge Copper Body Brush Take your dry brushing routine to the next level with this copper brush. The blend of super fine copper bristles and natural bristles are designed to intensify the benefits of standard dry brushing: You’ll get better lymphatic drainage and improved circulation with consistent use. Courtesy of HigherDose HigherDose Supercharge Copper Body Brush $69 $55 Buy Now

HigherDose Stocking Selfcare Bundle

Supplement buffs will enjoy every bit of this product trio. They’ll get detox drops and hydration-boosting powder to mix into water, plus calming gummy vitamins. Each product features magnesium to soothe from the inside out.

