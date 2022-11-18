×
HigherDose Sauna Blankets and More Are Up to 25% Off Right Now

The wellness retailer is offering sitewide discounts, just in time for holiday gifting.

higherdose sauna blanket
Courtesy of HigherDose

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

We all have a wellness junkie in our lives: Maybe it’s the friend who’s always decked out in athleisure, a coworker who’s practically married to her Theragun, or your bestie that’s always testing out new sheet masks (or maybe you’re all the above). There’s no denying that self care is having a moment. Brands are debuting all kinds of tools and tech that make it easy to bring the top wellness treatments into your home. There’s facial tools that make your skin radiant, electric foot massagers to treat your feet, candles that transport you to the spa, and acupressure mats for head-to-toe relaxation.

One brand that’s making waves in the wellness space is HigherDose. The female-founded company aims to provide tools and technology that help your body release mood-boosting dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, and endorphins (we usually get a surge of these chemicals, often referred to as “happy hormones” from things like exercise and sunlight).

Just in time for holiday shopping, HigherDose is offering a sitewide sale on their tech-forward devices and accessories that help you sweat, relax, and get some relief. Their Infrared Sauna Blanket is the most popular offering on the site — slip into it for an hour to elevate your heartbeat and get a good sweat. It’s rarely on sale, but right now you can get 20% off. HigherDose is offering discounts on bundles, which combine their bestsellers — like their LED Face mask — with accessories that elevate your experience while using them. You’re also able to shop supplements and self care must-haves like magnesium bath salts and body oil that are great for gifting women or men in your life.

The sale is live now, so get shopping before these finds sell out.

HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket

HigherDose’s bestselling sauna blanket looks like a chic sleeping bag, but as the name suggests, it’s more like a portable sauna. The wellness accessory features infrared technology that boosts your circulation and encourages sweating to loosen up tight muscles, make your skin glow, and so much more after an hour of resting in it. Read our full HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket review here.

sauna blanket
Courtesy of Higher Dose

HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket $599  $479 Buy Now

HigherDose Sauna Blanket Bundle

Don’t miss out on this special offering that features HigherDose’s bestselling sauna blanket. This bundle also includes a washable sweat-absorbing insert for easy cleaning, and magnesium-rich detox drops to sip before you slip in.

sauna blanket bundle
Courtesy of Higher Dose

HigherDose Sauna Blanket Bundle $717  $539 Buy Now

HigherDose Infrared PEMF Mat

This mat employs something called PEMF (pulsed electromagnetic field) that works with infrared heat to lull you into a tranquil state of mind, release tight muscles, and relieve sore joints. The mat gets its weight from twenty pounds of crystals — it’s firm enough to stretch out or lay on top.

Infrared mat
Courtesy of Higher Dose

HigherDose Infrared PEMF Mat $1,095  $876 Buy Now

HigherDose Chill Bundle

Nab this bundle for your always-stressed BFF: They’ll get all the mind- and body-calming benefits from the Infrared PEMF Mat plus bath salts, magnesium gummy vitamins, and a body mist. The high-value set is nearly 25% off right now.

wellness bundle
Courtesy of Higher Dose

HigherDose Chill Bundle $1,208  $919 Buy Now

HigherDose Infrared PEMF Go-Mat

This small version of the brand’s Infrared PEMF Mat delivers the same relaxation benefits of the standard size, but you can slip it onto your desk chair or use it to spot treat smaller areas like your low back or shoulders.

infrared mat
Courtesy of HigherDose

HigherDose Infrared PEMF Go-Mat $599  $479 Buy Now

HigherDose Full Spectrum Infrared Sauna

Yes, you can also shop a full-size sauna during this sale. This investment piece, which comfortably fits two people, is complete with carbon heaters, red Canadian cedar wood, and a pretty black wood exterior. You’ll get benefits from three levels of full-spectrum infrared waves that can help your immunity, improve your circulation, and give you a healthy sweat, plus light therapy that helps your skin get radiant. Last year’s New Year’s goals could never.

personal sauna
Courtesy of HigherDose

HigherDose Full Spectrum Infrared Sauna $7,599  $7,099 Buy Now

HigherDose Red Light Face Mask

Red light therapy is popular in the skin care space for good reason: The wavelengths may help with everything from wrinkles to acne to redness. This cordless mask is wearable, so you can multitask while you’re treating your skin.

infrared face mask
Courtesy of HigherDose

HigherDose Red Light Face Mask $299  $239 Buy Now

HigherDose Deck The Bathroom Bundle

This bath product set makes a functional gift for the ones in your life that have a daily self care ritual: It includes bath salts, body oil, and a salt mist. Magnesium is incorporated in each item for its calming benefits.

Wellness products
Courtesy of HigherDose

HigherDose Deck The Bathroom Bundle $163  $119 Buy Now

HigherDose Supercharge Copper Body Brush

Take your dry brushing routine to the next level with this copper brush. The blend of super fine copper bristles and natural bristles are designed to intensify the benefits of standard dry brushing: You’ll get better lymphatic drainage and improved circulation with consistent use.

body brush
Courtesy of HigherDose

HigherDose Supercharge Copper Body Brush $69  $55 Buy Now

HigherDose Stocking Selfcare Bundle

Supplement buffs will enjoy every bit of this product trio. They’ll get detox drops and hydration-boosting powder to mix into water, plus calming gummy vitamins. Each product features magnesium to soothe from the inside out.

supplements
Courtesy of HigherDose

HigherDose Stocking Selfcare Bundle $107  $79 Buy Now

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé's Fashion 'Renaissance'

Men's Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox's Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez's Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana's Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

