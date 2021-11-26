Skip to main content
I’m Obsessed With the HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket — And It’s on Sale for Black Friday!

Laying in a puddle of sweat never felt so good.

woman in highdose sauna blanket
Courtesy of HigherDose
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Wellness gurus, biohackers, athletes, or anyone else that’s looking to boost their wellness practice most likely have an infrared sauna blanket somewhere on their wishlist. If that person is either you or a loved one, now is the time to make that wish come true. HigherDose is running a site-wide Black Friday sale when you enter DOSE2021 at checkout. What would normally cost you a whopping $500 can be yours for just $394. Shopping this weekend might seem chaotic with all the best Black Friday sales and deals but this one in particular from HigherDose is worth the quick clicks. Read on for a full review on the brand’s bestselling V3 Infrared Sauna Blanket.

There are two types of people in this world: those that jump at the chance to detox and relax in a sauna, and those who can’t stand the intense sweat. As a fellow sweat seeker and self-proclaimed wellness enthusiast, I couldn’t wait to get my hands on The HigherDose Sauna Blanket that brings the beauty of an infrared sauna to the comfort of your home. The blanket is currently a hot ticket item in the wellness scene, that especially blew up over the Covid lockdown when at-home gym culture was at an all-time high.

sauna blanket
retailer

In a past life, otherwise known as pre-2020, you would occasionally find me at the infrared sauna at the spa and regularly in the hot yoga studio, 4-5 times a week. I was addicted to the detoxification, comforting warmth, and the energy boost that follows a good sweat session. But over lockdown when gyms and spas shut down, I was no longer getting my fix. The HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket changed that and brought on an entire new obsession of sweating from my living room.

sauna blanket
retailer

The nearly six-foot-long blanket has temperature settings that range from 68 degrees to 158 degrees. So, if you want a less extreme experience, that is possible, too. The blanket comes with a control pad that plugs in to make it start cooking. The infrared bulbs line the base layer of the blanket, while a special NASA material locks the heat it. It’s recommended you wear some type of loose cotton clothing, so the bulbs don’t feel as harsh. I wore a big cotton robe and socks and become instantly transported to the spa.

What seems like a really expensive electric blanket, brings on a myriad of benefits to the body. Sauna blankets aim to increase the body’s thermal energy that can result in detoxification, relaxation, reduced pain or muscle soreness and calorie burn. Essentially, the gradual extreme heat tricks your body into thinking you’re working out by sweating out toxins and burning calories. But really, you’re just lying there doing nothing. During my sauna blanket sessions, I’ll throw on a TV show, Facetime my mom or practice a guided meditation. I find it the most useful to mend a hangover quickly with little to no effort.

HigherDose in particular (compared to other top infrared sauna blankets) prides their product on the amethyst layers that provide deeper, more efficient penetration of the infrared. They say in increases mental sharpness, improves circulation, and strengthens the immune system. And after using it three to five times a week for a month, I fully support these claims.

The feeling, post sauna blanket sesh is similar to that of walking out of an intense hot vinyasa yoga class. Your muscles are nimble, you’re completely de-bloated, and have a sustained feeling of energy from the full body blood flow. It’s a full body high of optimum health.

Longer term, I noticed buttery smooth and hydrated skin, I was drinking more water, sleeping better and had more energy in general.

If you’re looking for the best wellness gift to give a loved one or to simply treat yourself, now’s your chance to try out HigherDose’s top-rated sauna blanket for less.

sauna blanket

Higher Dose Infrared Sauna Blanket V3 $499  $394 Buy Now

Higher Dose has other great wellness gadgets using the same infrared technology. Score 20% off these other Higher Dose products with code DOSE2021 at checkout.

HigherDOSE Infrared Mat

GoMat
Retailer

HigherDOSE Infrared Mat $995  $786 Buy Now

Infrared Sauna Blanket Insert

insert
Courtesy of Retailer

HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket Insert $89  $70 Buy Now

HigherDOSE Red Light Face Mask

face mask
retaile

HigherDOSE Red Light Face Mask $236  $299 Buy Now

