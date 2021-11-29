Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: November 29, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Virgil Abloh Dies of Cancer at 41

Business

Holiday 2021: A Good Start, But What Happens Next?

Men's

Do Gender-neutral Handbags Spell the Demise of the Man Bag?

The Best Hot Tools Cyber Monday Deals to Shop Now

Grab these iconic Hot Tools prices for a fraction of the price on Cyber Monday.

hot tools 24k gold collection on
Courtesy of Hot Tools
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Black Friday has expanded from a one-day savings event to an extravaganza of major discounts that go beyond the following Monday (also known as Cyber Monday), with many retailers offering special discounts on clothing, shoes and of course, beauty products.

Cyber Monday is one of the best times of the year to score serious discounts on usually high-priced (and high-rated) hair tools, especially at Ulta. The leading retailer is currently running a sale on some of the best hair styling tools from the Hot Tools brand.

If you’ve already loaded your holiday shopping carts up with the essential hair styling tools from brands like Dyson, don’t forget to add these affordable and quality stylers from Hot Tools.

Grab a few of these stylers to gift the women in your life or stock up your own styling arsenal with all of the essential hair tools you need.  Read on to see our top picks for the best Hot Tools products you can score on Cyber Monday.

Related Galleries

Hot Tools Professional 24K Gold One Step Volumizer and Hair Dryer

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

The Hot Tools heated brush makes drying hair extremely easy. Combining the sleek duo of a blow dryer and round brush in one, you get a sleek finish with just one of the best hair dryer brushes.

BUY NOW $52.49  $74.99 Buy Now

 

Hot Tools Professional Black Gold 1″ Micro Shine Flat Iron

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

This versatile flat iron is one of the best flat irons to achieve a multitude of looks. It’ll smooth hair, create curls, form beachy waves, make tight pin curls, flip out the ends, and more.

BUY NOW $129.99  $90.99 Buy Now

 

Hot Tools Pro Artist Black Gold 2000 Watt Ionic Hair Dryer

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

For a classic hair dryer, the Hot Tools Pro Artist dryer is one of the best. It comes complete with a diffuser attachment so you can dry hair in a variety of styles from straight to curly.

BUY NOW $139.99  $97.99 Buy Now

 

Hot Tools Pro Artist 24K Gold 3 Barrel Hair Waver

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

A fun alternative to your usual waves, this large barrel waver will provide beachy waves in a flash. The 24K Gold Technology the barrels distribute the heat uniformly, for smooth, long-lasting styles.

BUY NOW $59.49  $84.99 Buy Now

 

Hot Tools Pro Artist Black Gold Dual Plate Flat Iron

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

This dual heat flatiron cuts down your styling time while also keeping hair looking healthy. It’s a perfect gift for someone who loves to style their hair.

BUY NOW $129.99  $90.99 Buy Now

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Hot Tools Cyber Monday Sale -

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad