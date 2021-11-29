The Best Hot Tools Cyber Monday Deals to Shop Now

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Black Friday has expanded from a one-day savings event to an extravaganza of major discounts that go beyond the following Monday (also known as Cyber Monday), with many retailers offering special discounts on clothing, shoes and of course, beauty products.

Cyber Monday is one of the best times of the year to score serious discounts on usually high-priced (and high-rated) hair tools, especially at Ulta. The leading retailer is currently running a sale on some of the best hair styling tools from the Hot Tools brand.

If you’ve already loaded your holiday shopping carts up with the essential hair styling tools from brands like Dyson, don’t forget to add these affordable and quality stylers from Hot Tools.

Grab a few of these stylers to gift the women in your life or stock up your own styling arsenal with all of the essential hair tools you need. Read on to see our top picks for the best Hot Tools products you can score on Cyber Monday.

Hot Tools Professional 24K Gold One Step Volumizer and Hair Dryer

The Hot Tools heated brush makes drying hair extremely easy. Combining the sleek duo of a blow dryer and round brush in one, you get a sleek finish with just one of the best hair dryer brushes.

Hot Tools Professional Black Gold 1″ Micro Shine Flat Iron

This versatile flat iron is one of the best flat irons to achieve a multitude of looks. It’ll smooth hair, create curls, form beachy waves, make tight pin curls, flip out the ends, and more.

Hot Tools Pro Artist Black Gold 2000 Watt Ionic Hair Dryer

For a classic hair dryer, the Hot Tools Pro Artist dryer is one of the best. It comes complete with a diffuser attachment so you can dry hair in a variety of styles from straight to curly.

Hot Tools Pro Artist 24K Gold 3 Barrel Hair Waver

A fun alternative to your usual waves, this large barrel waver will provide beachy waves in a flash. The 24K Gold Technology the barrels distribute the heat uniformly, for smooth, long-lasting styles.

Hot Tools Pro Artist Black Gold Dual Plate Flat Iron

This dual heat flatiron cuts down your styling time while also keeping hair looking healthy. It’s a perfect gift for someone who loves to style their hair.