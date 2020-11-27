All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Black Friday is a certified holiday for makeup lovers, and plenty of beauty brands have been rolling out amazing savings and deals on the best in cosmetics. One brand that is getting into the savings spirit is Huda Beauty. Fans of the Huda Kattan-founded beauty empire will be delighted to learn that the brand is pulling out all of the stops for Black Friday, including massive savings across its vast catalog of products.

What are Huda Beauty’s Black Friday 2020 deals?

Huda Beauty will be treating shoppers to up to 50% off select products on Hudabeauty.com. The sitewide deal kicked off on Monday, Nov. 23 and will run through Black Friday. Also included in the sale are Huda Beauty’s sister brands Wishful Skincare and Kayali Fragrance collections, which will be eligible for 20% off and 40% off discounts, respectively.

Keep scrolling to score the best deals at Huda Beauty before they sell out.

1. Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Foundation

Formulated with ultra-refined pigments for a blurring effect, this top-rated liquid foundation mimics skin’s texture to create a smooth and even complexion. Designed to effectively conceal everything from blemishes and scars to hyperpigmentation and redness, this cake-proof formula is available in 30 shades and is currently 40% off.

Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Foundation $40 $24 Buy Now

2. Huda Beauty The New Nude Eyeshadow Palette

This 18-pan palette reinvents nude eyeshadow with its rich highly-pigmented shades, offering a glamorous range of matte and shimmer finishes that will transform your eye makeup. Currently 30% off, it also features a concealer base shade so you can boost your eyeshadow payoff while also ensuring a flawless finish.