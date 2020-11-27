All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Black Friday is a certified holiday for makeup lovers, and plenty of beauty brands have been rolling out amazing savings and deals on the best in cosmetics. One brand that is getting into the savings spirit is Huda Beauty. Fans of the Huda Kattan-founded beauty empire will be delighted to learn that the brand is pulling out all of the stops for Black Friday, including massive savings across its vast catalog of products.
What are Huda Beauty’s Black Friday 2020 deals?
Huda Beauty will be treating shoppers to up to 50% off select products on Hudabeauty.com. The sitewide deal kicked off on Monday, Nov. 23 and will run through Black Friday. Also included in the sale are Huda Beauty’s sister brands Wishful Skincare and Kayali Fragrance collections, which will be eligible for 20% off and 40% off discounts, respectively.
Keep scrolling to score the best deals at Huda Beauty before they sell out.
1. Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Foundation
Formulated with ultra-refined pigments for a blurring effect, this top-rated liquid foundation mimics skin’s texture to create a smooth and even complexion. Designed to effectively conceal everything from blemishes and scars to hyperpigmentation and redness, this cake-proof formula is available in 30 shades and is currently 40% off.
$40
$24
2. Huda Beauty The New Nude Eyeshadow Palette
This 18-pan palette reinvents nude eyeshadow with its rich highly-pigmented shades, offering a glamorous range of matte and shimmer finishes that will transform your eye makeup. Currently 30% off, it also features a concealer base shade so you can boost your eyeshadow payoff while also ensuring a flawless finish.
3. Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick
Available in 24 luxurious shades, the Power Bullet Matte Lipstick provides highly-pigmented color thanks to its unique custom formula that maximizes the color level for all-day, full-coverage wear. Unlike other mattes, this one applies with a lush, cushiony feel and doesn’t dry out the lips throughout the day. It also offers expert-level precision with its custom pointed tip, which was designed to make lining and contouring the lips easier. You can score this fan-favorite lipstick for 30% off.
$25
$18
4. Huda Beauty Legit Lashes Double-Ended Mascara
Featuring two full-sized mascaras in one dual-ended pack, this versatile mascara is designed to volumize, lengthen, lift and curl lashes without clumping or flaking. Side A uses short, volumizing fibers to give an extreme fuller-looking lash effect, while Side B’s gripping waxes and lengthening fibers come together to curl and lengthen lashes, successfully elongating the eye and creating a fluttery look. This 2-in-1 mascara is currently 20% off.
$27
$22
5. Huda Beauty Tantour
This cream-to-powder contour-bronzer duo creates a natural-looking glow thanks to its buildable and highly-pigmented formula, which combines a balance of shadow and warmth for a luminous, bronze moment. Currently 30% off, it’s also long-wearing, water-resistant and sweat-proof.
$30
$21
6. Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette
Available in 11 color schemes, the Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette is equipped with a luxe selection of nine, highly-pigmented mattes and striking shimmers to elevate glam. Designed with a smooth and buildable texture, each conveniently-sized palette boasts versatility with its shade range and allows you to create endless playful looks. Right now, you can score each Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette for 50% off.
$27
$14
7. Huda Beauty Life Liner Duo Pencil & Liquid Eyeliner
Another innovative eye product from the brand, the dual-ended Life Liner Duo Eyeliner features a liquid eyeliner and traditional pencil to ensure that all of your liner needs are met. Both offering long-lasting, waterproof, smudge-proof and fade-proof results, these liners deliver an intense black matte finish that glides smoothly for flawless application. You can get the Life Liner Duo Pencil & Liquid Eyeliner for 30% off.
$25
$18
8. Huda Beauty Contour and Strobe Set
The Contour and Strobe set pairs Huda Beauty’s best-selling lip products together so you have the tools to create an exceptional pout whenever, wherever. Currently 40% off, the set includes the Lip Contour lip liner, the Liquid Matte Lipstick and the Lip Strobe lip gloss in a complementary color scheme inspired by Kattan’s signature contoured lip look.
$25
$15
9. Wishful Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub
Formulated with an exfoliating blend of AHAs, BHAs and pineapple and papaya enzymes, this scrub gently buffs away dead skin cells to reveal smoother, brighter skin while also cleansing the skin of impurities. Offering a lightweight, milky texture, the Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub can be used in any morning or nighttime routine and is even found to improve makeup application thanks to its texture-refining benefits. You can get it for 20% off.
$39
$32
10. Kayali Musk 12 Fragrance
Featuring dazzling notes of lotus flower, freesia and sheer jasmine and laced with an exquisite musk, this fragrance emanates power and confidence as it delights the senses. It also features a blend of sweet vanilla and creamy sandalwood to give it a more charming and distinguished scent. Get it for 40% off.
$118
$71
