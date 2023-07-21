The TikTok-Famous Jisulife Handheld Fan Is 42% Off at Amazon Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re sick of the sweltering summer heat ruining your makeup, it’s definitely time to invest in the Jisulife mini fan.

The Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan when viral on TikTok after a video was posted showing the powerful fan being used in a super hot NYC subway station. Searches for this specific fan have since amassed more than 8.9 million views on TikTok, and they’re sure to keep surging as the summer heat continues to blaze on. Right now, the fan is $11 down from its normal price of $25 — which is a 42 percent discount.

Like TikTok-famous beauty products, this fan’s popularity on the app has made the item rise to number five on Amazon’s bestselling products list for home and kitchen. While its viral status on social media has definitely contributed to its popularity, it also has over 34,300 five-star reviews from shoppers who rave about its cooling abilities.

“This is one of those things you never knew you needed and now can’t live without,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “First and foremost, the fan itself delivers a powerful breeze despite its small size. The battery life on this is amazing. A single charge lasted all night long. It has two speed settings, can be used as a portable charger and it even has a handy dandy light.”

Not only does the Jisulife fan keep you cool, it can act as a backup charger for your phone thanks to the USB port located on the bottom. It can provide up to 21 hours of fanning after only one charge, and through the same USB port, you can continually re-charge the fan itself. It can also act as a bright flashlight if you need to use it at night.

Since it folds in-half, it will fit in your shoulder bag, crossbody bag, and even the smallest minimalist bags. It would be just as perfect for summer travel as it would be for your daily commute. Definitely make sure you grab it while it’s marked down, because this discount definitely won’t last.

