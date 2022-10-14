×
Friday's Digital Daily: October 14, 2022

Julia Roberts’ Voluminous Hair on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Can Be Yours With Serge Normant’s Popular Hairspray

Even Sarah Jessica Parker uses this hairspray on her locks.

Serg Normant's hairspray
Courtesy of Amazon

Julia Roberts is known for many things, one of them being her beautiful and soft red waves with significant volume. Lucky for us, her hairstylist shares the secret behind her shiny, glossy locks. After serving up a stunning look on Jimmy Kimmel Live! yesterday, as part of her press tour for her upcoming film Ticket to Paradise, Serge Normant — a celebrity hairstylist for Sarah Jessica Parker, Sofia Vergara, Blake Lively, Julianne Moore, and more — went on Instagram to share all of the details that went into creating the hairstyle. While we’re sure multiple products were involved, including shampoo, conditioner, a blow dryer, and a hairbrush, the clear star of the show was the Serge Normant Dream Big Instant Volumizing Texture Spray.

If this Serge Normant spray looks or sounds familiar, it’s because Roberts isn’t the first A-lister to use it to add some extra body to her blowout. It is also a favorite of Sarah Jessica Parker and Brooke Shields. 

Beyond its recognition as a go-to for alluring celebrity hair, the Dream Big spray is also loved by Amazon shoppers for its under $25 price tag and exquisite results. The protein-packed formula keeps hair intact and fresh-looking while remaining completely touchable. Plus, if you have fine hair and struggle with other products weighing down your hair, that is nothing that should be of concern with this spray.

One reviewer notes, “I love that this spray is lightweight and holds my waves without frizz in the humidity. So many others leave my hair feeling stiff, but Dream Big enhanced the texture of my natural waves and felt smooth, with a scent, too.” 

So now that you’re in on the Hollywood hair secret, keep scrolling to get your hands on the it-product that will transform your hair routine and add the perfect finishing touch to your salon-worthy at-home blowout.

Serge Normant Dream Big Instant Volumizing Texture Spray $22.49

