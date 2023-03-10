Kilian Paris’ Can’t Stop Loving You Fragrance Smells Like a Billionaire’s Garden — Here’s Our Full Review.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

When a celebrity-loved luxury fragrance line launches a new women’s perfume, expectations are high. So as soon as WWD Shop editors heard the news of French perfume brand Kilian Paris’ latest launch, Can’t Stop Loving You, we rolled up our sleeves and spritzed away.

Since launching in 2007, Kilian Paris has become a top name in the luxury fragrance market. The brand’s showpiece is Love, Don’t Be Shy, a gourmand perfume credited for Rihanna’s reputation as the best smelling celebrity. Stars like Nick Jonas, Lil Nas X, Cardi B, and Ryan Seacrest have spoken publicly about how amazing she smells (“like dreams and wishes coming true,” “like shea butter and success,” and “heaven” are just a few references).

If you, too, are a fan of Kilian Paris’ cult-favorite Love, Don’t Be Shy, consider Can’t Stop Loving You a floral-forward version of the scent. Both fragrances have notes of vanilla, orange blossom, and jasmine. But the effect is entirely different: Can’t Stop Loving You is far more floral and a touch less sweet than Love, Don’t Be Shy. This twist on traditionally feminine fragrance notes makes Kilian’s latest launch an A-plus option for gifting occasions. Take notes if you’re looking for gifts for your wife or girlfriend; the fragrance is unisex so don’t discount it as a gift for guys, too.

Our testing review includes everything you need to know about the fragrance, including notes on the scent’s longevity, who it’s best for, and, of course, what it smells like. Read on to get the details.

About Kilian Paris

In 2007, Kilian Hennessey launched Kilian Paris with 10 fragrances. Hennessey’s descendants founded the namesake cognac brand in 1765 and his family name put the H in LVMH. Suffice to say Hennessey has a rich understanding of luxury quality — and that translates into every arm of Kilian Paris, be it packaging or scent profile. Some of the brand’s perfumes are cased in barware-inspired glass bottles that hint at his family’s history, and every eau is refillable to reduce waste. Kilian Paris enlists top noses for each of the brand’s fragrances, too. Master perfumer Alberto Morillas (an olfactory icon who created fragrances like Calvin Klein CK One and Giorgio Armani Acqua di Giò) created Can’t Stop Loving You.

Throughout the brand’s 15-year run, Kilian Paris has expanded to offer 34 distinct fragrances available in a variety of formats. Beyond perfume, the brand purveys body lotion, luxury candles, fine hand soap, and hair mist. Kilian Paris is known for creating scents with serious longevity — these formulas do not fade throughout the day.

Kilian Paris Can’t Stop Loving You Testing Review

Some white floral fragrances can come off matronly, like something your grandmother wore. Kilian Paris’ Can’t Stop Loving You, on the other hand, is downright sexy. That’s thanks to the inclusion of French honey and Madagascar vanilla, which impart warmth and sweetness into the overall effect of the fragrance. Those gourmand ingredients are likely the first notes you’ll notice once you mist it onto your skin — but when the fragrance dries down, the white floral notes of orange blossom and jasmine come into focus. The inclusion of oakmoss and incense extract adds an element of grounding woody spice for the full duration of time you wear it.

On the topic of wear time, our tester was blown away by the longevity of Can’t Stop Loving You. When she misted two pumps of the perfume on her wrists and neck in the morning, the fragrance smelled freshly-applied eight hours later. This is not a scent you need to reapply. Unlike many long-wearing fragrances, this one doesn’t overpower your nose throughout the day. (However, if your nose is sensitive, we recommend starting out with one pump of the perfume.) The refillable packaging earns the fragrance bonus points in the sustainability department. Kilian Paris’ Can’t Stop Loving You is remarkably distinct from other floral fragrances on the market. If you lean toward garden-inspired fragrances and you’re on the lookout for a new signature scent, this alluring fragrance ticks all the boxes.

Meet the Author

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News. She’s spent over five years researching, reporting on, and writing about the beauty industry for publications like Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She’s tested dozens of perfumes during her time as a beauty editor, so she’s well-versed in singling out the best.