Kim Kardashian Uses These Affordable Plant-Based Facial Cleansing Wipes for Travel

Kardashian shared her travel beauty essentials on Instagram Stories while showing off Skkn's new travel makeup bag.

Neutrogena Night Calming Makeup Wipes
Courtesy of Neutrogena

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

During an Instagram story series posted yesterday, Kim Kardashian gave us a gift. While showcasing Skkn’s new roomy makeup organizer, Kardashian shared a peek into her Chanel makeup bag — and we spotted Neutrogena’s Night Calming Makeup Removing Cleansing Towelettes inside. Unlike the designer cosmetic case, the makeup remover wipes are available at Amazon for just $12 (we love a high-low moment).

Kardashian isn’t the first celebrity to hype up Neutrogena makeup removing wipes; Lucy Hale and Ariana Grande also love them. The Skims founder opts for the Night Calming version of Neutrogena’s Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes. The soft wipes are soaked in a soap-free solution containing micelles and emollients that break up full coverage foundation, mascara, contouring concealer, eyeliner, sunscreen, and grime, so you can quickly reset your skin before hitting the hay. Neutrogena’s Night Calming wipes are nearly identical to the brand’s classic wipes packaged in baby blue; the only difference is these ones have the addition of a soothing scent to help lull you to sleep.

Kim Kardashian's makeup kit

On January 24, Kardashian shared a sneak peek of her travel skin care case to Instagram stories. We spotted Neutrogena’s Night Calming Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes inside.

Kim Kardashian / Instagram

If these Neutrogena wipes are effective enough to remove Kardashian’s red carpet glam, they’ll make quick work of cleansing your skin. Removing makeup is as important as brushing your teeth before bed — sleeping in makeup can lead to irritation, blackheads, and breakouts, so acne-prone skin types will love having these around for a quick cleanse. You can feel good about using the wipes because they’re biodegradable; the 100 percent plant-based fibers decompose when you place them in your home compost after use.

“I love to travel with so many different essentials,” Kardashian explained as she sifted through her travel bag. “And I love minis.” Apart from the Neutrogena wipes, a few other Amazon beauty finds made cameos in Kardashian’s post. We eyed CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion (a hall-of-fame moisturizer for dermatologists and editors), plus the Body Drench Quick Tan self-tanner spray we can only assume she uses to warm up her complexion on-the-go. Ready to give your skin the A-lister treatment it deserves? Shop these makeup remover wipes now.

Neutrogena Night Calming Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes

Neutrogena Night Calming Makeup Remover Wipes

Courtesy of Neutrogena

Neutrogena Night Calming Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes $12.12 Buy Now at Amazon

Meet the Author

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News. She’s spent over five years researching, reporting on, and writing about the beauty industry for publications like Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She’s tested hundreds of products during her time as a beauty editor, so she’s well-versed in selecting products, like Neutrogena’s makeup remover wipes, that make a meaningful difference in your skin.

