Kosas’ Summer Sale Includes 20% Off Must-Have Beauty Products for Weekdays and Warm Weather Getaways

This sale includes Hailey Bieber's go-to concealer and so much more.

beauty products and swatches on a yellow and blue background
Courtesy of Kosas

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Some beauty brands enjoy a flash of popularity on TikTok, others become bona fide stars. Kosas is in the latter camp, with multiple products from the brand earning hundreds of billions of views on the app — the Hailey Bieber-beloved Revealer Concealer alone has 242.8 billion views. Brands this popular rarely offer discounts, but Kosas is offering a summer sale that’ll land you 20 percent off sitewide automatically applied at checkout.

Behind the cute packaging, pretty shades, and gorgeous textures, every Kosas product is powered up with skin care ingredients. The brand’s foundation includes ceramides and hyaluronic acid; the face sunscreen packs soothing allantoin and plumping peptides. Even the setting powder has something to offer to your skin, with bamboo stem extract that helps manage excess oil production. If the items in your makeup bag leave your skin dull and dry by dinnertime, give Kosas a try — these beauty products help your skin look and feel healthier in the long run.

Those who take a minimal approach to makeup during the summer months will love Kosas’ lineup. Go for the three-in-one Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25 to hide imperfections and protect your skin from rays on a daily basis. Need to level up your SPF for a day at the pool? Try the DreamBeam Comfy Smooth Sunscreen SPF 40, which offers mineral protection without the chalky feeling (this product also works wonderfully as a makeup primer). As for lips, there’s no shortage of options to moisturize and tint them. Kosas’ Wet Stick Moisturizing Lip Shine is a recent launch that imparts comfortable color and a burst of hydration.

Get shopping now to score new Kosas essentials for your summer routine. There’s extra incentive if you stock up — Kosas offers free shipping on orders over $40.

Kosas Revealer Concealer

Kosas’ Revealer Concealer is one of Bieber’s favorites — the model has posted multiple TikTok videos demonstrating how beautifully this formula brightens her under eyes. The creamy formula packs algae to help hydrate your under eyes and caffeine to depuff them.

Courtesy of Kosas

Kosas Revealer Concealer $30  $24 Buy Now at Kosas

Kosas DreamBeam Comfy Smooth Sunscreen

When Kosas launched its first-ever sunscreen, our editors awaited for samples with bated breath. After two months of testing DreamBeam Comfy Smooth Sunscreen, we’re still loving the subtle glow and breathable feel of this mineral sunscreen. Read our full review for more info.

Kosas DreamBeam Comfy Smooth Sunscreen $40  $32 Buy Now at Kosas

Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25

Foundations that deliver face sunscreen-level SPF and skin care ingredients streamline your makeup routine in brilliant fashion. The Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation does all that and more, with hyaluronic acid, peptides, and a dewy finish.

Courtesy of Kosas

Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25 $42  $33.60 Buy Now at Kosas

Kosas Wet Stick Moisturizing Lip Shine

Wet Stick Moisturizing Lip Shine, a new launch from Kosas, is a juicy tinted lip balm brimming with squalane and ceramides to soften your lips. Expect medium color payoff that lasts for hours.

Courtesy of Kosas

Kosas Wet Stick $24  $19.20 Buy Now at Kosas

Kosas Chemistry Deodorant

With over 2.4 billion views on TikTok, Kosas Chemistry Deodorant is a star in the world of clean deodorants. It’s aluminum- and baking soda-free; the formula employs naturally-derived shikimic acid to manage odor instead.

Courtesy of Kosas

Kosas Chemistry Deodorant $16  $12.80 Buy Now at Kosas

Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss

Swipe your way to soft, shiny lips. Kosas’ Wet Lip Oil Gloss will be the MVP of your lip wardrobe; you can wear it on bare lips or add a coat over lipstick for shine and moisture.

Courtesy of Kosas

Kosas Wet Oil Lip Gloss $22  $17.60 Buy Now at Kosas

Kosas Air Brow Tinted Brow Gel

Give your arches some oomph with Kosas Air Brow Tinted Brow Gel. The whipped gel texture zeros in on the finest hairs for last-all-day definition.

Courtesy of Kosas

Kosas Air Brow Tinted Brow Gel $24  $19.20 Buy Now at Kosas

Kosas LipFuel Hyaluronic Lip Balm

Kosas LipFuel Hyauronic Lip Balm is available in four flattering shades, including clear, but Rush is our favorite for its cool undertones that make your teeth look whiter (and for its Barbiecore-pink packaging).

Courtesy of Kosas

Kosas Lip Fuel Hyaluronic Lip Balm $18  $14.40 Buy Now at Kosas

Kosas Cloud Set Setting Powder

Kosas Cloud Set Setting Powder tamps down shine without compromising your skin’s natural glow. The finely milled powders are available in 10 shades.

Courtesy of Kosas

Kosas Cloud Set Setting Powder $35  $28 Buy Now at Kosas

Kosas Glow I.V. Illuminating Skin Enhancer

Need a facial? Add Kosas Glow I.V. Illuminating Skin Enhancer to your cart for a fresh-from-the-spa look. Mix a pump into your moisturizer or foundation for a boost of radiance, or dab it directly onto the high planes of your cheeks in place of highlighter.

Courtesy of Kosas

Kosas Glow I.V. Illuminating Skin Enhancer $38  $30.40 Buy Now at Kosas

Meet the Author

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for Footwear News and WWD, where she writes and edits beauty, fashion and lifestyle stories. She has over six years of experience as a writer and editor for national media outlets including Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She’s tested hundreds of products during her time as an editor — including many from Kosas — so she’s well-versed in selecting the products that make a meaningful difference in your makeup routine. Learn more about us here.

