Kylie Jenner’s Go-To Nudestix Bronzer and Highlighter Are on Sale at Sephora Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Kylie Jenner’s latest makeup tutorial gives a glance into her updated, less-is-more glam philosophy. In a recent Vogue Beauty Secrets video, she pulled her favorite dewy skin products to achieve glowing skin, including two Nudestix products that are on sale at Sephora with code SAVENOW.

In Jenner’s makeup routine, she applied the Nudestix Matte Cream Bronzer with a buffing brush to add a sun-kissed glow to her cheekbones and forehead over a thin base of foundation. Using a makeup brush, she blended the product down the sides and tip of her nose for soft definition. “The way I contour now is definitely less harsh,” she explains. “This is probably all the bronzer that I’ll use, especially on the daily.” After completing her eye makeup, Jenner grabbed the Nudestix Glow Euphorix Highlighter for a finishing touch to her quick and natural look. Using her fingers, she dabbed the highlighter on the high points of her cheekbones atop her favorite bright pink cream blush.

Nudestix is an effortlessly easy beauty brand because they’re all about travel-friendly products that simplify your makeup routine, no matter if you’re a rookie or a beauty guru. The cream stick products come in a reusable tin and have a built-in brush and mirror, so they’re perfect for on-the-go application, and specially designed for makeup multitasking. Their clean formulation is cruelty-free, paraben-free, vegan, and fragrance-free, so the Nudies Glow Euphorix Highlighter is an ideal highlighter for sensitive skin.

Nudestix’s Nudies Matte Cream Bronzer comes in eight rosy, brown, and cool tones to add warmth and depth to any look — they moonlight as contour sticks. The Nudies Euphorix Highligher is a gorgeous rose gold sheen that’s perfect for topping cream blushes for a rosy glow this summer. It can be applied as a pop of sheen on the cheeks, lips, eyes, and anywhere on the face you want to add light.

The Sephora Spring Sale event varies in discounts, depending on how many Beauty Insider points you’ve racked up in the past year. During the sale, which ends on April 24, you can sign up for free to score of minimum of 10 percent off of eligible items. VIB status members get 15 percent off, and Rouge Sephora members earn 20 percent off during the sale. The deals end in a matter of days, so shop now to catch the discount.

Nudestix Nudies Matte Cream Bronzer Sephora Nudestix Matte Cream Bronzer $35 $28 Buy Now At Sephora

Nudestix Nudies Glow Euphorix Highlighter Sephora Nudestix Nudies Glow Euphorix Highligher $35 $28 Buy Now At Sephora

Related: Selena Gomez’s Favorite Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream Is on Sale at Sephora